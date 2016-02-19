Asymptotic Analysis of Singular Perturbations, Volume 9
1st Edition
Authors: W. Eckhaus
eBook ISBN: 9780080875309
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 286
Table of Contents
Asymptotic Definitions and Properties. Functions with Singularities on Subsets of Lower Dimension (Boundary Layers). Matching Relations and Composite Expansions. Heuristic Analysis of Singular Perturbations. Linear Problems. Heuristic Analysis Continued. Non-linear Problems. Foundations for a Rigorous Theory of Singular Perturbations. Elliptic Singular Perturbations. Bibliography.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875309
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
W. Eckhaus Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.