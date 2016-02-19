Asymptotic Analysis of Singular Perturbations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444853066, 9780080875309

Asymptotic Analysis of Singular Perturbations, Volume 9

1st Edition

Authors: W. Eckhaus
eBook ISBN: 9780080875309
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 286
Table of Contents

Asymptotic Definitions and Properties. Functions with Singularities on Subsets of Lower Dimension (Boundary Layers). Matching Relations and Composite Expansions. Heuristic Analysis of Singular Perturbations. Linear Problems. Heuristic Analysis Continued. Non-linear Problems. Foundations for a Rigorous Theory of Singular Perturbations. Elliptic Singular Perturbations. Bibliography.

