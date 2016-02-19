Asymmetric Synthesis V4
1st Edition
Description
Asymmetric Synthesis, Volume 4: The Chiral Carbon Pool and Chiral Sulfur, Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Silicon Centers describes the practical methods of obtaining chiral fragments. Divided into five chapters, this book specifically examines initial chiral transmission and extension. The opening chapter describes the so-called chiral carbon pool, the readily available chiral carbon fragments used as building blocks in synthesis. This chapter also provides a list of 375 chiral building blocks, along with their commercial sources, approximate prices, and methods of synthesis. Schemes involving almost 1,300 structures and the use of chiral building blocks to prepare alkaloids, arachidonic acid metabolites, compounds with chemotherapeutic and pharmacological activity, insect pheromones, sugars, vitamins, terpenoids, and miscellaneous compounds are also included in this text. The remaining chapters provide a similar overview of the chemistry of compounds chiral at sulfur, phosphorus, nitrogen, and silicon. Synthetic chemists and researchers, especially those engaged in pharmaceutical research and specialty chemicals production, will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Readily Available Chiral Carbon Fragments and Their Use in Synthesis
I. The Method
II. The Chiral Building Blocks
III. Approaches to Synthetic Targets Using Chiral Carbon Building Blocks
References
2. Optical Activation and Utilization of Compounds Containing Chiral Sulfur Centers
I. Introduction
II. The Optical Activation of Chiral Organosulfur Compounds
III. Applications of Optically Active Organosulfur Reagents in Asymmetric Synthesis
References
3. Preparation of the Enantiomers of Compounds Containing Chiral Phosphorus Centers
I. Introduction
II. Chiral Tertiary Phosphines and Related Substances
III. Four-Coordinate Phosphorus Thioacids and Related Compounds
IV. Conclusions
References
4. Synthesis and Utilization of Compounds with Chiral Nitrogen Centers
I. Introduction
II. Chiral Trivalent Nitrogen
III. Chiral Tetravalent Nitrogen
References
5. Synthesis and Utilization of Compounds with Chiral Silicon Centers
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Reactions at Silicon
III. Preparation of Optically Active Organosilanes
IV. Utilization of Optically Active Organosilanes in Synthesis
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 11th October 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152549