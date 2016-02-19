Asymmetric Synthesis V4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125077040, 9780323152549

Asymmetric Synthesis V4

1st Edition

Editors: James Morrison
eBook ISBN: 9780323152549
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 1984
Page Count: 392
Description

Asymmetric Synthesis, Volume 4: The Chiral Carbon Pool and Chiral Sulfur, Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Silicon Centers describes the practical methods of obtaining chiral fragments. Divided into five chapters, this book specifically examines initial chiral transmission and extension. The opening chapter describes the so-called chiral carbon pool, the readily available chiral carbon fragments used as building blocks in synthesis. This chapter also provides a list of 375 chiral building blocks, along with their commercial sources, approximate prices, and methods of synthesis. Schemes involving almost 1,300 structures and the use of chiral building blocks to prepare alkaloids, arachidonic acid metabolites, compounds with chemotherapeutic and pharmacological activity, insect pheromones, sugars, vitamins, terpenoids, and miscellaneous compounds are also included in this text. The remaining chapters provide a similar overview of the chemistry of compounds chiral at sulfur, phosphorus, nitrogen, and silicon. Synthetic chemists and researchers, especially those engaged in pharmaceutical research and specialty chemicals production, will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Readily Available Chiral Carbon Fragments and Their Use in Synthesis

I. The Method

II. The Chiral Building Blocks

III. Approaches to Synthetic Targets Using Chiral Carbon Building Blocks

References

2. Optical Activation and Utilization of Compounds Containing Chiral Sulfur Centers

I. Introduction

II. The Optical Activation of Chiral Organosulfur Compounds

III. Applications of Optically Active Organosulfur Reagents in Asymmetric Synthesis

References

3. Preparation of the Enantiomers of Compounds Containing Chiral Phosphorus Centers

I. Introduction

II. Chiral Tertiary Phosphines and Related Substances

III. Four-Coordinate Phosphorus Thioacids and Related Compounds

IV. Conclusions

References

4. Synthesis and Utilization of Compounds with Chiral Nitrogen Centers

I. Introduction

II. Chiral Trivalent Nitrogen

III. Chiral Tetravalent Nitrogen

References

5. Synthesis and Utilization of Compounds with Chiral Silicon Centers

I. Introduction

II. Mechanism of Reactions at Silicon

III. Preparation of Optically Active Organosilanes

IV. Utilization of Optically Active Organosilanes in Synthesis

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Index




About the Editor

James Morrison

