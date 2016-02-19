Asymmetric Synthesis V2
1st Edition
Editors: James Morrison
eBook ISBN: 9780323157360
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 1983
Page Count: 292
Description
Asymmetrie Synthesis, Volume 2: Stereodifferentiating Addition Reactions, Part A is concerned with asymmetric addition reactions.
This volume contains chapters that cover B-H additions across carbon-carbon and carbon-oxygen double bonds; carbonyl reductions using chiral modifications of lithium aluminum hydride and chiral dihydropyridines; additions of achiral and chiral nucleophiles to chiral and achiral aldehydes and ketones; organometal additions to chiral vinylic sulfoxides; and description of imine and enamine alkylations.
Chemists will find the book interesting.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Asymmetric Hydroboration
I. Introduction
II. Diisopinocampheylborane
III. Dilongifolylborane
IV. Limonylborane
V. Monoisopinocampheylborane
VI. Conclusion
References
2. Reductions with Chiral Boron Reagents
I. Introduction
II. Chirally Modified Boranes
III. Chirally Modified Borohydrides
References
3. Reductions with Chiral Modifications of Lithium Aluminum Hydride
I. Introduction
II. Alcohol-Modified Lithium Aluminum Hydride
III. Amine-Modified Lithium Aluminum Hydride
IV. Amino Alcohol-Modified Lithium Aluminum Hydride
V. Aminodiol-Modified Lithium Aluminum Hydride
VI. Conclusions
References
4. Reductions with Chiral Dihydropyridine Reagents
I. Introduction
II. Summary of the Mechanistic Studies of NADH Model Reactions
III. Asymmetric Reductions with Chiral NADH Model Compounds
IV. Factors Affecting Product Stereochemistry in Asymmetric Reductions with Chiral NADH Model Compounds
V. Approach to Chiral NADH Models of Higher Stereoselectivity
VI. Simulation of Enzyme Active Site Composed of Peptide Chain
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Application of Cram's Rule: Addition of Achiral Nucleophiles to Chiral Substrates
I. Introduction
II. Variation of Reaction Conditions
III. Application of Cram's Rule to Asymmetric Synthesis
IV. Remote Stereochemical Control
References
6. Addition of Chiral Nucleophiles to Aldehydes and Ketones
I. Introduction
II. Organometallic Reagents Used in a Chiral Environment
III. Addition of Carbanions a to a Chiral Sulfoxide Group
IV. Chiral Ester Enolates
References
7. Noncatalytic Additions to α,β-Unsaturated Carbonyl Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Conjugate Additions of Chiral α,β-Unsaturated Carbonyl Derivatives
III. Conjugate Additions with Chiral Nucleophiles
References
8. Addition of Organometallic Reagents to Chiral Vinylic Sulfoxides
I. Introduction
II. 1-Alkenyl Sulfoxides
III. 2-Alkenyl Sulfoxides
IV. 2-Cycloalkenone Sulfoxides
V. Conclusion
References
9. Alkylation of Imine and Enamine Salts
I. Introduction
II. Formation of Azaallyl Metal Reagents and Enamines
III. Structure of Azaallyl Metal Reagents
IV. Electrophilic Substitution of Azaallyl Metal Regents and Enamines
V. Asymmetric Syntheses Employing Chiral Azaallyl Metal Reagents
VI. Asymmetric Syntheses Employing Chiral Enamines
References
Index
