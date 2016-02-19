Astrocytes Pt 2: Biochemistry, Physiology, and Pharmacology of Astrocytes

Astrocytes: Biochemistry, Physiology, and Pharmacology of Astrocytes, Volume 2 focuses on the physiological and pharmacological aspects of astrocytes.

This volume gives specific attention to intracellular metabolic activity; membrane components and functions; responses to neurotransmitters and other intrinsic factors; and neuronal-glial interactions. Studies in this text establishe the astrocyte as an essential neuronal partner in the neuronal-glial interrelationship throughout the life-span of the neuron and also further explain the potential roles of astrocytes in brain function.

Cell physiologists, neurophysiologists, neuropharmacologists, pediatric neurologists, and gerontologists will find the book interesting.