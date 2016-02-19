Astrocytes Pt 2: Biochemistry, Physiology, and Pharmacology of Astrocytes
1st Edition
Description
Astrocytes: Biochemistry, Physiology, and Pharmacology of Astrocytes, Volume 2 focuses on the physiological and pharmacological aspects of astrocytes.
This volume gives specific attention to intracellular metabolic activity; membrane components and functions; responses to neurotransmitters and other intrinsic factors; and neuronal-glial interactions. Studies in this text establishe the astrocyte as an essential neuronal partner in the neuronal-glial interrelationship throughout the life-span of the neuron and also further explain the potential roles of astrocytes in brain function.
Cell physiologists, neurophysiologists, neuropharmacologists, pediatric neurologists, and gerontologists will find the book interesting.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Electrophysiological Properties of Astrocytes
I. Introduction
II. Biophysical Properties
III. Neuropharmacological Responses
IV. Electrogenesis of Slow Extracellular Potentials
V. Function of Astrocytes in Regulating the Brain Microenvironment
VI. Conclusions
References
Ionic Channels in Glial Cells
I. General Introduction
II. Na + Channels
III. Other Channels
IV. Concluding Remarks
Addendum
References
Astroglia Cells in Culture: Receptors and Cyclic Nucleotides
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Cell Types
III. Regulation of Cyclic AMP Levels
IV. Regulation of Cyclic GMP Levels
V. Conclusion
References
Catecholamine and Serotonin Uptake in Astrocytes
I. Introduction
II. Uptake Systems for Neurotransmitter Monoamines
III. Localization of Catecholamine and Serotonin Uptake in Brain
IV. Uptake into Astrocytes in Vitro
V. Conclusions
References
Amino Acid Uptake
I. Introduction
II. Autoradiographic Localization of the Uptake of Amino Acid Transmitters by Astrocytes and Satellite Glial Cells
III. Autoradiographic Localization of the Uptake of Amino Acid Transmitters by Other Types of Nonneuronal Cells
IV. Kinetic Characterization of Transport Processes for Amino Acids in Astrocytes
V. Concluding Remarks
References
The Supply of Choline to Glial Cells
I. Introduction
II. The Passage of Choline across the Blood-Brain Barrier
III. Uptake of Choline into Glial Cells
IV. Production of Choline
V. De Novo Synthesis of Choline
VI. Conclusions
References
Role of Astrocytes in Compartmentation of Amino Acid and Energy Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Metabolic Compartmentation in Brain Tissue
III. Transport of Glutamate and Related Amino Acids
IV. Activities of Enzymes Involved in Interconversions between Glutamate and Related Amino Acids
V. Metabolic Fluxes of Glutamate and Related Amino Acids or Other Substrates
VI. Ammonia Turnover
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Enzyme Induction and Regulation of Protein Synthesis
I. Regulation of Cellular and Extracellular Astroglial Proteins
II. Glutamine Synthetase
III. Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein
IV. Carbonic Anhydrase
V. S-100 Protein
VI. Future Directions
References
Distribution and Regulation of Hydrogen Ions in Astrocytes
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Intracellular pH
III. Glial Cell Cultures
IV. Intracellular pH of Cultured Glial Cells
V. Summary
References
Astrocytic Lipids and their Metabolism
I. Lipid Composition
II. Lipid Metabolism
References
Nutritional Requirements of Cultured Astroglial Cells
I. Introduction
II. Growth of Astroglial Cells in Serum-Containing Media
III. Growth of Astroglial Cells in Serum-Free Chemically Defined Media
IV. Growth Factors Affecting Astroglial Cells in Culture
V. Conclusions
References
Neuronal-Glial Interactions
I. Effects of Glia on Neurons
II. Effects of Neurons on Glia
III. Summary and Conclusions
References
Astroglial Cell Contributions to Neuronal Survival and Neuritic Growth
I. Introduction and Hypothesis
II. In Vitro Evidence of Neuronal Regulation by Astroglial (and Other) Molecules
III. In Vivo Studies Implicating Neuronal Regulation by Astroglial Cells
IV. In Vivo-in Vitro Combined Strategies
V. Conclusions and Projections
References
Changes in Astrocytes with Aging
I. Introduction
II. Astrocyte Population
III. Biochemical Changes
IV. Microenvironment
V. Synapse Function
VI. Pathological Reactions in Astrocytes
References
Index
