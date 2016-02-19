Asthma
1st Edition
Physiology, Immunopharmacology, and Treatment
Description
Asthma: Physiology, Immunopharmacology, and Treatment is a collection of essays that discusses the clinical signs and symptoms of allergic bronchial asthma and the effects of a number of intricate sequences of biochemical reactions initiated by the combination of antigen and antibody. It presents such topic as the pathobiologic mechanisms of asthma.
The book discusses the physiologic changes in the acute asthmatic attack. It focuses on the autonomic regulation of airway smooth muscle and the nervous regulation of respiration. Another topic of interest is the genetic aspects of asthma. The section that follows is a review of the biochemical, pharmacological, and immunological factors in the release of chemical mediators from human lung. The book also presents the characteristics of pharmacologic receptor systems and the role of parasympathetic nervous system in asthma.
The text will provide valuable insights for physicians, scientists, students, and researchers in the field of human anatomy.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Participants
Preface
Chapter 1 Bronchial Asthma: Pathophysiology
Original Observations
Discussion
References
Discussion
Chapter 2 Physiologic Changes in the Acute Asthmatic Attack
Text
Summary
References
Discussion
Chapter 3 Neurophysiologic Aspects of Asthma
Autonomic Regulation of Airway Smooth Muscle
Nervous Regulation of Respiration
References
Discussion
Chapter 4 The Genetic Basis of Asthma
History
Twin Studies
Recent Family Studies
Hypothetical Genetic Mechanisms
Conclusion
References
Discussion
Chapter 5 Role of IgE and IgG Antibodies in Reaginic Hypersensitivity in the Respiratory Tract
Introduction
Does IgG Antibody Induce or Block Reaginic Allergy?
Does IgG Antibody Regulate IgE Antibody Production?
References
Discussion
Chapter 6 A Human Heat-Stable Anaphylactic or Anaphylactoid Antibody Which May Participate in Pulmonary Disorders
Examination of the Properties of the Short-Term Sensitizing IgG Antibody (IgG S-T S)
References
Discussion
Chapter 7 The Control of IgE-Mediated Histamine Release: Implications for the Study of Asthma
Text
References
Discussion
Chapter 8 A Review of Immunological, Biochemical, and Pharmacological Factors in the Release of Chemical Mediators from Human Lung
Role of IgE in Mediator Release
Characteristics of the Chemical Mediators
Biochemical Prerequisites for Mediator Release
Pharmacologic Control of Mediator Release
Concluding Comments
References
Discussion
Chapter 9 Cyclic Nucleotides and Smooth Muscle Function
Cyclic AMP and Smooth Muscle
Cyclic GMP
Alteration of Cyclic Nucleotide Levels in Smooth Muscle
Does Cyclic GMP Mediate the Effects of Smooth Muscle Stimulants?
Conclusions
References
Discussion
Chapter 10 Drug Receptors in Smooth Muscle
Introduction
Basic Concepts of Pharmacologic Receptors
Alterations in Pharmacologic Receptor Activity
Drug Receptors in Tracheobronchial Tree
Clinical Importance of Pharmacologic Receptors in Asthma
Characteristics of Pharmacologic Receptor Systems
Conclusion
References
Discussion
Chapter 11 Cholinergic Pharmacology in Asthma
Background
Role of the Parasympathetic Nervous System in Asthma
Summary
References
Discussion
Chapter 12 Adrenergic Responsiveness in Asthma
Introduction
Catecholamine Responsiveness in Vivo in Individuals with Asthma
In Vitro Studies of Adrenergic Responsiveness
Unresolved Questions
Possible Applications
Summary
References
Discussion
Chapter 13 A Review of Immunotherapy in Asthma
Text
References
Discussion
Chapter 14 Effects of Corticosteroids on the Stability and Fusion of Biomembranes
Introduction
Cortisone and Lysosomal Membranes
Cortisone and Artificial Membranes
Cortisone and Membrane Fusion
Cortisone in the Cell Undergoing Reverse Endocytosis
Summary
References
Discussion
Chapter 15 Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Analogs of Cyclic AMP as Potential Agents for the Treatment of Asthma
Text
Summary and Discussion
References
Discussion
Chapter 16 Selectively Acting β-Adrenoceptor Stimulants in Asthma
General Introduction
Comparison of the Biological Properties of Selected β-Adrenoreceptor Stimulants
Pharmacology
Clinical Results
The Clinical Significance of Selective β2-Adrenoreceptor Stimulants
Physicochemical Basis of Selective β-Adrenoreceptor Stimulation
References
Discussion
Chapter 17 Role of Prostaglandins in the Pathogenesis and Treatment of Asthma
Introduction
Actions of the Ε-Series Prostaglandins on the Bronchus
Actions of PGF2α on the Bronchus
Prostaglandins, Inflammation, and Allergy
Prostaglandin Antagonists
Discussion
Conclusions
References
Discussion
Chapter 18 Disodium Cromoglycate in Clinical and Experimental Asthma
Clinical Effects of Disodium Cromoglycate
Long-Term (1 Year) Trials of Disodium Cromoglycate in Asthma
Types of Asthmatic Reaction to Provocation Tests and Effects of Disodium Cromoglycate
Comparison of Effects of Disodium Cromoglycate and Corticosteroids in Asthma
Effects of Disodium Cromoglycate on Asthmatic Reactions in Subjects Sensitive to Chemical Inorganic and Organic Dusts, Fumes, and Gases
Effect of Disodium Cromoglycate on Asthma Due to Ingested Allergens
Effect of Disodium Cromoglycate in Allergic Rhinitis
Conclusions
References
Discussion
Chapter 19 General Discussion
Index of Participants
Subject Index
About the Editor
K. Frank Austen
Affiliations and Expertise
Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation la Jolla, California