Asthma - 1st Edition

Asthma

1st Edition

Physiology, Immunopharmacology, and Treatment

Editors: K. Frank Austen Lawrence M. Lichtenstein
Description

Asthma: Physiology, Immunopharmacology, and Treatment is a collection of essays that discusses the clinical signs and symptoms of allergic bronchial asthma and the effects of a number of intricate sequences of biochemical reactions initiated by the combination of antigen and antibody. It presents such topic as the pathobiologic mechanisms of asthma.

The book discusses the physiologic changes in the acute asthmatic attack. It focuses on the autonomic regulation of airway smooth muscle and the nervous regulation of respiration. Another topic of interest is the genetic aspects of asthma. The section that follows is a review of the biochemical, pharmacological, and immunological factors in the release of chemical mediators from human lung. The book also presents the characteristics of pharmacologic receptor systems and the role of parasympathetic nervous system in asthma.

The text will provide valuable insights for physicians, scientists, students, and researchers in the field of human anatomy.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Participants

Preface

Chapter 1 Bronchial Asthma: Pathophysiology

Original Observations

Discussion

References

Discussion

Chapter 2 Physiologic Changes in the Acute Asthmatic Attack

Text

Summary

References

Discussion

Chapter 3 Neurophysiologic Aspects of Asthma

Autonomic Regulation of Airway Smooth Muscle

Nervous Regulation of Respiration

References

Discussion

Chapter 4 The Genetic Basis of Asthma

History

Twin Studies

Recent Family Studies

Hypothetical Genetic Mechanisms

Conclusion

References

Discussion

Chapter 5 Role of IgE and IgG Antibodies in Reaginic Hypersensitivity in the Respiratory Tract

Introduction

Does IgG Antibody Induce or Block Reaginic Allergy?

Does IgG Antibody Regulate IgE Antibody Production?

References

Discussion

Chapter 6 A Human Heat-Stable Anaphylactic or Anaphylactoid Antibody Which May Participate in Pulmonary Disorders

Examination of the Properties of the Short-Term Sensitizing IgG Antibody (IgG S-T S)

References

Discussion

Chapter 7 The Control of IgE-Mediated Histamine Release: Implications for the Study of Asthma

Text

References

Discussion

Chapter 8 A Review of Immunological, Biochemical, and Pharmacological Factors in the Release of Chemical Mediators from Human Lung

Role of IgE in Mediator Release

Characteristics of the Chemical Mediators

Biochemical Prerequisites for Mediator Release

Pharmacologic Control of Mediator Release

Concluding Comments

References

Discussion

Chapter 9 Cyclic Nucleotides and Smooth Muscle Function

Cyclic AMP and Smooth Muscle

Cyclic GMP

Alteration of Cyclic Nucleotide Levels in Smooth Muscle

Does Cyclic GMP Mediate the Effects of Smooth Muscle Stimulants?

Conclusions

References

Discussion

Chapter 10 Drug Receptors in Smooth Muscle

Introduction

Basic Concepts of Pharmacologic Receptors

Alterations in Pharmacologic Receptor Activity

Drug Receptors in Tracheobronchial Tree

Clinical Importance of Pharmacologic Receptors in Asthma

Characteristics of Pharmacologic Receptor Systems

Conclusion

References

Discussion

Chapter 11 Cholinergic Pharmacology in Asthma

Background

Role of the Parasympathetic Nervous System in Asthma

Summary

References

Discussion

Chapter 12 Adrenergic Responsiveness in Asthma

Introduction

Catecholamine Responsiveness in Vivo in Individuals with Asthma

In Vitro Studies of Adrenergic Responsiveness

Unresolved Questions

Possible Applications

Summary

References

Discussion

Chapter 13 A Review of Immunotherapy in Asthma

Text

References

Discussion

Chapter 14 Effects of Corticosteroids on the Stability and Fusion of Biomembranes

Introduction

Cortisone and Lysosomal Membranes

Cortisone and Artificial Membranes

Cortisone and Membrane Fusion

Cortisone in the Cell Undergoing Reverse Endocytosis

Summary

References

Discussion

Chapter 15 Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Analogs of Cyclic AMP as Potential Agents for the Treatment of Asthma

Text

Summary and Discussion

References

Discussion

Chapter 16 Selectively Acting β-Adrenoceptor Stimulants in Asthma

General Introduction

Comparison of the Biological Properties of Selected β-Adrenoreceptor Stimulants

Pharmacology

Clinical Results

The Clinical Significance of Selective β2-Adrenoreceptor Stimulants

Physicochemical Basis of Selective β-Adrenoreceptor Stimulation

References

Discussion

Chapter 17 Role of Prostaglandins in the Pathogenesis and Treatment of Asthma

Introduction

Actions of the Ε-Series Prostaglandins on the Bronchus

Actions of PGF2α on the Bronchus

Prostaglandins, Inflammation, and Allergy

Prostaglandin Antagonists

Discussion

Conclusions

References

Discussion

Chapter 18 Disodium Cromoglycate in Clinical and Experimental Asthma

Clinical Effects of Disodium Cromoglycate

Long-Term (1 Year) Trials of Disodium Cromoglycate in Asthma

Types of Asthmatic Reaction to Provocation Tests and Effects of Disodium Cromoglycate

Comparison of Effects of Disodium Cromoglycate and Corticosteroids in Asthma

Effects of Disodium Cromoglycate on Asthmatic Reactions in Subjects Sensitive to Chemical Inorganic and Organic Dusts, Fumes, and Gases

Effect of Disodium Cromoglycate on Asthma Due to Ingested Allergens

Effect of Disodium Cromoglycate in Allergic Rhinitis

Conclusions

References

Discussion

Chapter 19 General Discussion

Index of Participants

Subject Index

