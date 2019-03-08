Asthma, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655361, 9780323655378

Asthma, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 40-1

1st Edition

Authors: Serpil Erzurum Sumita Khatri
eBook ISBN: 9780323655378
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655361
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th March 2019
Description

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, edited by Dr. Serpil Erzurum and Dr. Sumita Khatri, is devoted to several key areas of interest related to understanding Asthma and its treatments. Topics covered in this issue include: Epidemiology of the Asthma Epidemic in the 21st Century; Classification of Asthma; Genetics and Epigenetics of Asthma; Pro-Inflammatory Pathways in the Pathogenesis of Asthma; Dysfunction of Bronchomotor Tone Pathways in Asthmatic Airway Smooth Muscle; Systematic Approach to Asthma of Varying Severity; Comorbidities and Non-allergic Triggers in Asthma Exacerbations and Severity; Microbiome in Mechanisms of Asthma; Diet and Metabolism in the Evolution of Asthma and Obesity; The Exposome of Asthma; Life Cycle of Childhood Asthma; Asthma over the Adult Lifecourse, considering Gender and Hormonal Influences; Asthma and Corticosteroid Responses in Childhood and Adult Asthma; Immunomodulators and Biologics; Bronchial Thermoplasty; Population Health Models for Asthma; and The Future of Asthma Care: Personalized Asthma Treatment.

About the Authors

Serpil Erzurum Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Lerner Research Institute, The Alfred Lerner Memorial Chair in Innovative Biomedical Research, Cleveland Clinic, Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland, OH

Sumita Khatri Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Director, Asthma Center|Respiratory Institute, Research Subject Advocate, Clinical Research Unit, Associate Professor of Medicine, CCLCM, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

