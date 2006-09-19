The first book of its kind, this text outlines and defines the process for selecting, integrating, and utilizing assistive technology in the work environment. Each stage of the process is examined in depth, and effective strategies are presented to help overcome the barriers likely to be encountered at each stage. The book also provides insight into the client's experience by drawing on research that explores the experiences of people using assistive technology in the workplace and the issues they face in acquiring and using their technology in the work environment.