Assistive Technology for the Elderly

Subhas Mukhopadhyay holds a B.E.E. (gold medallist), M.E.E., Ph.D. (India) and Doctor of Engineering (Japan). He has over 30+ years of teaching, industrial and research experience. Currently he is working as a Professor of Mechanical/Electronics Engineering, Macquarie University, Australia and is the Discipline Leader of the Mechatronics Engineering Degree Programme. Before joining Macquarie he worked as Professor of Sensing Technology, Massey University, New Zealand. His fields of interest include Smart Sensors and sensing technology, instrumentation techniques, wireless sensors and network, Internet of Things, numerical field calculation, electromagnetics etc. He has supervised over 40 postgraduate students and over 100 Honours students. He has examined over 50 postgraduate theses. He has published over 450 papers in different international journals and conference proceedings, written eight books and forty book chapters and edited seventeen conference proceedings. He has also edited thirty books with Springer-Verlag and twenty four journal special issues. He has organized over 20 international conferences as either General Chairs/co-chairs or Technical Programme Chair. He has delivered 340 presentations including keynote, invited, tutorial and special lectures. He is a Fellow of IEEE (USA), a Fellow of IET (UK), a Fellow of IETE (India), a Topical Editor of IEEE Sensors journal, and an associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurements. He is a Distinguished Lecturer of the IEEE Sensors Council from 2017 to 2019. He is the Founding chair of IEEE IMS NSW chapter.