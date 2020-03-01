Assistive Technology for the Elderly
1st Edition
Description
Assistive Technology for the Elderly addresses the intricacies involved in the design and development of assisted technologies for the elderly, covering smart systems such as magnifying book contents, speaking electronic devices, alarms for doors and windows, smart alert bands, panic buttons, medication dispensers and reminders, Wander Gard, physiological parameters monitoring systems and smart home monitoring systems. This book is aimed at those who are responsible for designing assistive technology intended to be used by the elderly. It lays out the technology that is already available and covers user needs and state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies.
Key Features
- Focuses on practical devices and technology for engineers
- Offers deep coverage of sensor based assistive technologies that are elderly for people with dementia, physical disabilities and people living alone
- Covers assistive technology ecosystems and offers case studies for practical application
Readership
Bioengineers, Clinical Engineers, Assistive Technology Practitioners, Clinicians, Graduate Students in Biomedical Engineering
Table of Contents
1. Access control for IoT-Enabled Assistive Technologies: Challenges and Recommendations
2. An Efficient Ambient Intelligent Assisted People Searching for IoT-based Healthcare System
3. Securing the elderly in cyberspace with fingerprints
4. Wearable solution for robust fall detection
5. Heart Sound Detection and Analysis in view of Assistive Technology for Elderly
6. Assistive Sensing Technology for the Elderly Health Monitoring
7. Assistive technology for garments: An all seasons’ jacket
8. Edge Computing for Visitor Identification using Eigenfaces in an Assisted Living Environment
9. Electronic Assistance for Paralyzed Using Eye Blink Detection
10. Towards Unsupervised Multi-Resident Tracking in Ambient Assisted Living: Methods and Performance Metrics
11. Significance of Digital Microfluidics Techniques in Biomedical Devices for Healthcare
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185469
About the Editor
Nagender Suryadevara
Nagender Kumar Suryadevara holds a B.Tech, M.E, and Ph.D. (New Zealand). He has over 20 years of teaching and research experience. Currently he is working as an Associate Professor of Computer and Information Sciences, University of Hyderabad, India. His fields of interest include Smart Sensors and sensing technology, instrumentation techniques, wireless sensors and network, Internet of Things, He has supervised over 20 postgraduate students and over 100 Bachelor students. He has examined over 20 postgraduate theses. He has published over 40 papers in different international journals and conference proceedings, written one book and eight book chapters. He was a guest/co-editor for several online Journal/Book publications. He was a member for several international conferences as either General Chairs/co-chairs or Technical Programme Chair. He has delivered 22 presentations including keynote, invited, tutorial and special lectures. He is a senior member of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Computer Science and Information Sciences, University of Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Subhas Mukhopadhyay
Subhas Mukhopadhyay holds a B.E.E. (gold medallist), M.E.E., Ph.D. (India) and Doctor of Engineering (Japan). He has over 30+ years of teaching, industrial and research experience. Currently he is working as a Professor of Mechanical/Electronics Engineering, Macquarie University, Australia and is the Discipline Leader of the Mechatronics Engineering Degree Programme. Before joining Macquarie he worked as Professor of Sensing Technology, Massey University, New Zealand. His fields of interest include Smart Sensors and sensing technology, instrumentation techniques, wireless sensors and network, Internet of Things, numerical field calculation, electromagnetics etc. He has supervised over 40 postgraduate students and over 100 Honours students. He has examined over 50 postgraduate theses. He has published over 450 papers in different international journals and conference proceedings, written eight books and forty book chapters and edited seventeen conference proceedings. He has also edited thirty books with Springer-Verlag and twenty four journal special issues. He has organized over 20 international conferences as either General Chairs/co-chairs or Technical Programme Chair. He has delivered 340 presentations including keynote, invited, tutorial and special lectures. He is a Fellow of IEEE (USA), a Fellow of IET (UK), a Fellow of IETE (India), a Topical Editor of IEEE Sensors journal, and an associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurements. He is a Distinguished Lecturer of the IEEE Sensors Council from 2017 to 2019. He is the Founding chair of IEEE IMS NSW chapter.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical/Electronics Engineering, Macquarie University, Australia