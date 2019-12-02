Master the assistive strategies you need to make confident clinical decisions and help improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. Based on the Human Activity Assistive Technology (HAAT) model developed by Dr. Cook, Assistive Technologies: Principles & Practice, 5th Edition, provides detailed coverage of the broad range of devices, services, and practices that comprise assistive technology. This new essentials text offers a systematic process for ensuring the effective application of assistive technologies — and focuses on the relationship between the human user and the assisted activity within specific contexts. It features over 30 new photos and illustrations, as well as updated chapters and case studies that reflect current technology.