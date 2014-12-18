Assistive Technologies
4th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
It’s here: the latest edition of the one text you need to master assistive strategies, make confident clinical decisions, and help improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. Based on the Human Activity Assistive Technology (HAAT) model, Assistive Technologies: Principles and Practice, 4th Edition provides detailed coverage of the broad range of devices, services, and practices that comprise assistive technology, and focuses on the relationship between the human user and the assisted activity within specific contexts. Updated and expanded, this new edition features coverage of new ethical issues, more explicit applications of the HAAT model, and a variety of global issues highlighting technology applications and service delivery in developing countries.
Key Features
- Human Activity Assistive Technology (HAAT) framework demonstrates assistive technology within common, everyday contexts for more relevant application.
- Focus on clinical application guides you in applying concepts to real-world situations.
- Review questions and chapter summaries in each chapter help you assess your understanding and identify areas where more study is needed.
- Content on the impact of AT on children and the role of AT in play and education for children with disabilities demonstrates how AT can be used for early intervention and to enhance development.
- Coverage of changing AT needs throughout the lifespan emphasizes how AT fits into people’s lives and contributes to their full participation in society.
- Principles and practice of assistive technology provides the foundation for effective decision-making.
Table of Contents
- Principles of Assistive Technology: Introducing the Human Activity Assistive Technology Model
2. Technologies That Assist People Who Have Disabilities
3. Activity, Human, and Context: The Human Doing an Activity in Context
4. Ethical Issues in Assistive Technology
5. Delivering Assistive Technology Services to the Consumer
6. Making the Connection: User Inputs for Assistive Technologies
7. Control Interfaces for Assistive Technologies
8. Accessing Mainstream Information and Communication Technologies: The Technology and the Web
9. Enabling Function and Participation with Seating Technologies
10. Technologies That Enable Mobility
11. Technologies That Aid Transportation
12. Technologies That Aid Manipulation and Control of the Environment
13. Sensory Aids for Persons with Visual Impairments
14. Sensory Aids for Persons with Auditory Impairment
15. Assistive Technologies for Cognitive Augmentation
16. Augmentative and Alternative Communication Systems
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 18th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291019
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323096324
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323096317
About the Author
Albert Cook
Alternate address
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean, Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Janice Polgar
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Occupational Therapy, Elborn College, University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada