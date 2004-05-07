Assisting with Patient Care Workbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323026581

Assisting with Patient Care Workbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Bernie Gorek
Paperback ISBN: 9780323026581
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th May 2004
Page Count: 528
Description

This comprehensive chapter-by-chapter companion to the textbook includes a wide variety of exercises to enhance learning and hold students' interest. Checklists for the textbook procedures allow for instructor or self-evaluation. Additional Learning Activities provide exercises that go beyond the classroom.

About the Author

Bernie Gorek

Affiliations and Expertise

Gerontology Consultant, New England, ND

