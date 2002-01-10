Assisting at Podiatric Surgery
1st Edition
A Guide for Podiatric Surgical Students and Podiatric Theatre Assistants
Description
This book covers the time from the initial acceptance of a patient as a candidate for podiatric surgery to discharge after surgery. It is written in a way that whilst each section of the book follows the one before, each stands alone. The reader is taken step by step, explaining each problem or anticipated difficulty in the order that they may encounter it. Throughout the book highlighted 'tips' cover some of the pitfalls often encountered by podiatrists during and after surgery.
Table of Contents
- Patient assessment prior to surgery.
2. In the operating theatre.
3. As a member of the scrub team.
4. Assisting during the operation.
5. Office surgery using the 'non-touch' technique.
6. After surgery.
7. Suturing.
8. Instruments used in podiatry.
9. Clinical emergencies.
10. Anatomy of the foot.
11. Forefoot disorders that are suitable for out-patient procedures.
Appendix 1 Abbreviations used in podiatric surgery. Appendix 2. Glossary. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2002
- Published:
- 10th January 2002
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443072260
About the Author
Telford Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Holder of the Meritorious Award of the Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists, awarded in recognition for contribution to the advancement of podiatric surgery within the UK; Fellow of the Surgical Faculty of the College of Podiatrists, UK; Former Tutor in Podiatric Surgery; Private Practitioner, Ipswich, UK