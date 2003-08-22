Assisted Ventilation of the Neonate
4th Edition
Description
Readers can access expert coverage of all aspects of the basic science and management of neonatal pulmonary care—including complications, nutrition, transport, outcomes, follow-up, and parental education. Ventilatory management case studies let them test and hone diagnostic and clinical abilities with problems drawn from actual patients.
Table of Contents
1). Introduction to Assisted Ventilation, Jay P. Goldsmith and Edward H. Karotkin
2). Physiologic Principles, Brian R. Wood
3). Control of Ventilation and Apnea, Narong Simakajornboon and Robert C. Beckerman
4). Resscitation, M. Gary Karlowicz, Edward H. Karotkin, and Jay P. Goldsmith
5). Ethical and Legal Issues in Assisted Ventilations of Newborns, John J. Paris, Michael D. Schreiber, and Frank E. Reardon
6). Pulmonary Care, Joseph Hageman, Karen Slotarski, Geralynn Casserly, and Harriet Hawkins
7). Nursing Care, Carolyn Houska Lund
8). Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Thomas E. Wiswell and Pinchi Srinivasan
9). Positive Pressure Ventilation: Pressure Limited and Time-Cycled Ventilators, Alan R. Spitzer, Jay S. Greenspan, and William W. Fox
10). Volume Ventilation, Sunil K. Sinha and Steven M. Donn
11). High Frequency Ventilation, Mark C. Mammel
12). Special Ventilatory Techniques and Modalities I: Patient-Triggered Ventilation, Steven M. Donn and Michael A. Becker
13). Special Ventilatory Techniques and Modalities II: Lung Protective Strategies and Liquid Ventilation, Alan R. Spitzer, Jay S. Greenspan, William W. Fox, and Thomas Shaffer
14). Special Ventilatory Techniques and Modalities III: Inhaled Nitric Oxide Therapy, John P. Kinsella and Steven H. Abman
15). Ventilatory Strategies. Namasivayam Ambalavanan, Robert L. Schelonka, and Waldemar A. Carlo
16). Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, Fawn C. Lewis, Marleta Reynolds, and Robert M. Arensman
17). Blood Gases, David J. Durand, Barry Phillips, and Judd Boloker
18). Pulmonary Function and Graphics, Vinod K. Bhutani and Emidio M. Sivieri
19). Pharmacologic Adjuncts I, Michael D. Weiss, Jay M. Milstein, and David J. Burchfield
20). Pharmacologic Adjuncts II: Exogenous Surfactants, Gautham K. Suresh and Roger F. Soll
21). Complications, Sheldon B. Korones
22). Surgical Management of the Airway, Mohammad A. Emran, Mark E. Gerber, and Robert Arensman
23). Cardiovascular Aspects, Victor W. Lucas
24). Nutritional Support, Edward F. Bell
25). Central Nervous System Morbidty of the Premature Infant, W. Thomas Bass and Arthur E. Kopelman
- 608
- English
- © Saunders 2004
- 22nd August 2003
- Saunders
- 9780721692968
- 9781437720785
Jay Goldsmith
Clinical Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana
Edward Karotkin
Professor of Pediatrics, Neonatal/Perinatal Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, Virginia