Assisted Ventilation of the Neonate

4th Edition

Authors: Jay Goldsmith Edward Karotkin
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd August 2003
Page Count: 608
Description

Readers can access expert coverage of all aspects of the basic science and management of neonatal pulmonary care—including complications, nutrition, transport, outcomes, follow-up, and parental education. Ventilatory management case studies let them test and hone diagnostic and clinical abilities with problems drawn from actual patients.

Table of Contents

1). Introduction to Assisted Ventilation, Jay P. Goldsmith and Edward H. Karotkin

2). Physiologic Principles, Brian R. Wood

3). Control of Ventilation and Apnea, Narong Simakajornboon and Robert C. Beckerman

4). Resscitation, M. Gary Karlowicz, Edward H. Karotkin, and Jay P. Goldsmith

5). Ethical and Legal Issues in Assisted Ventilations of Newborns, John J. Paris, Michael D. Schreiber, and Frank E. Reardon

6). Pulmonary Care, Joseph Hageman, Karen Slotarski, Geralynn Casserly, and Harriet Hawkins

7). Nursing Care, Carolyn Houska Lund

8). Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Thomas E. Wiswell and Pinchi Srinivasan

9). Positive Pressure Ventilation: Pressure Limited and Time-Cycled Ventilators, Alan R. Spitzer, Jay S. Greenspan, and William W. Fox

10). Volume Ventilation, Sunil K. Sinha and Steven M. Donn

11). High Frequency Ventilation, Mark C. Mammel

12). Special Ventilatory Techniques and Modalities I: Patient-Triggered Ventilation, Steven M. Donn and Michael A. Becker

13). Special Ventilatory Techniques and Modalities II: Lung Protective Strategies and Liquid Ventilation, Alan R. Spitzer, Jay S. Greenspan, William W. Fox, and Thomas Shaffer

14). Special Ventilatory Techniques and Modalities III: Inhaled Nitric Oxide Therapy, John P. Kinsella and Steven H. Abman

15). Ventilatory Strategies. Namasivayam Ambalavanan, Robert L. Schelonka, and Waldemar A. Carlo

16). Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, Fawn C. Lewis, Marleta Reynolds, and Robert M. Arensman

17). Blood Gases, David J. Durand, Barry Phillips, and Judd Boloker

18). Pulmonary Function and Graphics, Vinod K. Bhutani and Emidio M. Sivieri

19). Pharmacologic Adjuncts I, Michael D. Weiss, Jay M. Milstein, and David J. Burchfield

20). Pharmacologic Adjuncts II: Exogenous Surfactants, Gautham K. Suresh and Roger F. Soll

21). Complications, Sheldon B. Korones

22). Surgical Management of the Airway, Mohammad A. Emran, Mark E. Gerber, and Robert Arensman

23). Cardiovascular Aspects, Victor W. Lucas

24). Nutritional Support, Edward F. Bell

25). Central Nervous System Morbidty of the Premature Infant, W. Thomas Bass and Arthur E. Kopelman

About the Author

Jay Goldsmith

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana

Edward Karotkin

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Neonatal/Perinatal Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, Virginia

