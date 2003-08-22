Assisted Ventilation of the Neonate

1). Introduction to Assisted Ventilation, Jay P. Goldsmith and Edward H. Karotkin



2). Physiologic Principles, Brian R. Wood



3). Control of Ventilation and Apnea, Narong Simakajornboon and Robert C. Beckerman



4). Resscitation, M. Gary Karlowicz, Edward H. Karotkin, and Jay P. Goldsmith



5). Ethical and Legal Issues in Assisted Ventilations of Newborns, John J. Paris, Michael D. Schreiber, and Frank E. Reardon



6). Pulmonary Care, Joseph Hageman, Karen Slotarski, Geralynn Casserly, and Harriet Hawkins



7). Nursing Care, Carolyn Houska Lund



8). Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Thomas E. Wiswell and Pinchi Srinivasan



9). Positive Pressure Ventilation: Pressure Limited and Time-Cycled Ventilators, Alan R. Spitzer, Jay S. Greenspan, and William W. Fox



10). Volume Ventilation, Sunil K. Sinha and Steven M. Donn



11). High Frequency Ventilation, Mark C. Mammel



12). Special Ventilatory Techniques and Modalities I: Patient-Triggered Ventilation, Steven M. Donn and Michael A. Becker



13). Special Ventilatory Techniques and Modalities II: Lung Protective Strategies and Liquid Ventilation, Alan R. Spitzer, Jay S. Greenspan, William W. Fox, and Thomas Shaffer



14). Special Ventilatory Techniques and Modalities III: Inhaled Nitric Oxide Therapy, John P. Kinsella and Steven H. Abman



15). Ventilatory Strategies. Namasivayam Ambalavanan, Robert L. Schelonka, and Waldemar A. Carlo



16). Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, Fawn C. Lewis, Marleta Reynolds, and Robert M. Arensman



17). Blood Gases, David J. Durand, Barry Phillips, and Judd Boloker



18). Pulmonary Function and Graphics, Vinod K. Bhutani and Emidio M. Sivieri



19). Pharmacologic Adjuncts I, Michael D. Weiss, Jay M. Milstein, and David J. Burchfield



20). Pharmacologic Adjuncts II: Exogenous Surfactants, Gautham K. Suresh and Roger F. Soll



21). Complications, Sheldon B. Korones



22). Surgical Management of the Airway, Mohammad A. Emran, Mark E. Gerber, and Robert Arensman



23). Cardiovascular Aspects, Victor W. Lucas



24). Nutritional Support, Edward F. Bell



25). Central Nervous System Morbidty of the Premature Infant, W. Thomas Bass and Arthur E. Kopelman