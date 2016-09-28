Assisted Ventilation of the Neonate
6th Edition
Evidence-Based Approach to Newborn Respiratory Care
Description
Extensively updated and featuring a new editorial team, the 6th Edition of Assisted Ventilation of the Neonate, by Drs. Jay P. Goldsmith, Edward Karotkin, Gautham Suresh, and Martin Keszler, continues to be a must-have reference for the entire NICU. Still the only fully comprehensive guide in this fast-changing area, it provides expert guidance on contemporary management of neonatal respiratory diseases, with an emphasis on evidence-based pharmacologic and technologic advances to improve outcomes and quality of life in newborns. A new full-color design and chapter layout combine for quick and easy reference.
Key Features
- Covers everything you need to know about respiratory management in neonates: general principles and concepts; assessment, diagnosis and monitoring methods; therapeutic respiratory interventions; adjunctive interventions; and special situations and outcomes.
- Covers basic concepts of pulmonary pathophysiology and gives practical guidance on providing neonatal respiratory support with a variety of techniques, so you can learn both basic and advanced methods in one volume.
- Offers more than 30 appendices that help you quickly find normal values, assessment charts, ICU flow charts, procedure steps and other useful, printable forms.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction and Historical Aspects
2 Physiologic Principles
3 Control of Ventilation
4 Ethical Issues in Assisted Ventilation of the Neonate
5 Evidence-Based Respiratory Care
6 Quality and Safety in Respiratory Care
7 Medical and Legal Aspects of Respiratory Care
8 Physical Examination
9 Imaging: Radiography, Lung Ultrasound, and Other Imaging Modalities
10 Blood Gases: Technical Aspects and Interpretation
11 Non-invasive Monitoring of Gas Exchange
12 Pulmonary Function and Graphics
13 Airway Evaluation: Bronchoscopy, Laryngoscopy, and Tracheal Aspirates
14 Cardiovascular Assessment
15 Overview of Assisted Ventilation
16 Oxygen Therapy
17 Non-invasive Respiratory Support
18 Basic Modes of Synchronized Ventilation
19 Principles of Lung-Protective Ventilation
20 Tidal Volume-Targeted Ventilation
21 Special Techniques of Respiratory Support
22 High-Frequency Ventilation
23 Mechanical Ventilation: Disease-Specific Strategies
24 Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation
25 Description of Available Devices
26 Delivery Room Stabilization, and Respiratory Support
27 Respiratory Care of the Newborn
28 Nursing Care
29 Nutritional Support
30 Complications of Respiratory Support
31 Pharmacologic Therapies I: Surfactant Therapy
32 Pharmacologic Therapies II: Inhaled Nitric Oxide
33 Pharmacologic Therapies III: Cardiovascular Therapy and Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn
34 Pharmacologic Therapies IV: Other Medications
35 Management of the Infant with Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
36 Medical and Surgical Interventions for Respiratory Distress and Airway Management
37 Intraoperative Management of the Neonate
38 Neonatal Respiratory Care in Resource-Limited Countries
39 Transport of the Ventilated Infant
40 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
41 Discharge and Transition to Home Care
42 Neurologic Effects of Respiratory Support
43 Pulmonary and Neurodevelopmental Outcomes Following Ventilation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323390064
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392167
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392150
About the Author
Jay Goldsmith
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana
Edward Karotkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Neonatal/Perinatal Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, Virginia
Gautham Suresh
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Head and Service Chief of Neonatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas
Martin Keszler
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University; Director of Respiratory Services, Department of Pediatrics, Women and Infants Hospital Providence, Rhode Island