Assessment Strategies for Cognitive–Behavioral Interventions
1st Edition
Assessment Strategies for Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions is a collection of original contributions provided by leaders in the field who consider the theoretical and applied assessment issues related to the expanding field of cognitive-behavioral interventions. Chapters in the present volume, designed as a companion volume to an earlier text, Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions: Theory, Research, and Procedures, focus on the issues inherent in the measurement of cognitive and behavioral events and processes. The book opens with an overview of recent growth in the field. Attention is devoted to examining several goals of the new assessment endeavors, some suggestions related to the proposed methods, and certain problems inherent in cognitive-behavioral assessments. Separate chapters follow that deal directly with a variety of specific content areas. These include a conceptualization of attributions, as well as describing their measurement and speculating as to their role in both the etiology and treatment of psychological disturbance; and suggestions for assessment in clinical interviews and for using psychometric instruments and discusses belief systems and irrationality. Subsequent chapters focus on special populations and procedures.
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Assessment and Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions: Purposes, Proposals, and Problems
Purposes
Proposals
Problems
Closing Comment
Reference Notes
References
2 Attributional Styles: Toward a Framework for Conceptualization and Assessment
The Emergence of an Attributional Perspective in the Clinic
Overview of the Social and Personality Approaches to Attribution Theory
Contributions from Contemporary Cognitive Psychology to Elucidating the Casual Attribution Process
A New Perspective on the Attribution Process: an Ingregration of Work in Social, Personality, and Cognitive Psychology
Attributional Styles: toward a Conceptualization and Assessment Technology
Reference Notes
References
3 Assessing Belief Systems: Concepts and Strategies
Theoretical and Research Foundations
Assessment Methods and Strategies: Theoretical Issues
Assessment Methods and Strategies: Specific Tools
Self-Monitoring Procedures
Psychometric Instruments
Future Directions in Research
Reference Notes
References
4 Assessing Self-Referent Speech: Methods in the Measurement of Self-Statements
Some Background
Methods for Assessing Self Statements
Self Statements and Emotions
Issues
Reference Notes
References
5 The Measurement of Imagery: How Can It Be Clinically Useful?
Measurement Issues: Definitions and Constructs
Imagery and Imagination Measures
Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
6 Current Concerns: Assessing Therapeutically Relevant Motivation
Current Concerns: the Nature of the Construct and Its Importance for Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy
Assessment of Current Concerns
Examples of Potential Clinical Use
Research with Current Concerns
Summary
References
7 The Assessment of Interpersonal Problem-Solving Skills
Interpersonal Cognitive Problem-Solving (ICPS) Skills
ICPS Assessment Issues and Alternatives
Future Directions for Theory and Research
Reference Notes
References
8 Approaches to Assessment for Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions with Children
Assessing Children: Key Concerns
Assessment of Social Cognition
Assessment of Interpersonal Problem Solving
Assessment of Children's Attributions
Assessment of Problem-Solving Style
Assessment of Sociometric (PEER) Status
Observational Assessment
Behavior Rating Scales
A Recommendation: "Specifying" and "Impact" Levels of Assessment
Future Directions
Reference Notes
References
9 Cognitive Tasks in Clinical Assessment: an Exercise in Applied Psychology
Cognitive Theory and Cognitive Therapy
Representative Assessment Procedures
Conclusion
Reference Notes
References
10 In Vivo Assessment Techniques for Cognitive-Behavioral Processes
Conceptual Overview
The Myth of Cognitive Intransience
In Vivo Monitoring
Use of In Vivo Cognitive Self-Monitoring
Self-Monitoring and Psychopathology
Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
11 The Assessment of Schemata: a Unifying Framework for Cognitive, Behavioral, and Traditional Assessment
Difficulties in Integrating Experimental Cognitive Psychology
Overview of the Schemata Approach
Strategies for Assessing Schemata
Summary and Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th December 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277714