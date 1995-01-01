Assessment Pack - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750628082, 9781483135366

Assessment Pack

1st Edition

Open Learning for Sales Professionals

Editors: Sally Vince
eBook ISBN: 9781483135366
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1995
Page Count: 104
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483135366

About the Editor

Sally Vince

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.