Efficient and integrated, this text provides knowledge about approaching the manual assessment of the spine and its related articulations. This information is presented in a clear and concise way, in order to make it suitable for students, while remaining relevant to current practitioners. The content provides descriptions and discussions of a variety of observational and manual techniques of examination and assessment, as well as guidance on recording and analyzing the findings to arrive at an appropriate working diagnosis. The illustrations, which include line drawings, radiographs, and photographs, contribute to the reader's learning by providing helpful visual aides.