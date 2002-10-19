Assessment of the Lower Limb - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443071126, 9780702036323

Assessment of the Lower Limb

2nd Edition

Authors: Linda Merriman Warren Turner
eBook ISBN: 9780702036323
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443071126
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 19th October 2002
Page Count: 504
Description

This comprehensive guide to the examination and assessment of the foot and lower limb will appeal to any practitioner with an interest in this part of the body. It thoroughly reviews the stages essential to accurate diagnosis, including descriptions of differential diagnosis and common pathologies. Highly illustrated with consistently presented information throughout, Assessment of the Lower Limb also examines the unique aspects of specific populations such as children, the elderly, and athletes.

Key Features

  • Features a wealth of illustrations, including line diagrams, photographs, and color plates.
  • Presents information in a logical manner imitating the clinical reasoning process.
  • Each chapter can stand on its own for independent reading of the topic covered.
  • Case studies are included to illustrate theories, and the text is fully referenced to encourage further research.

Table of Contents

PART I: Approaching the Patient
1. Assessment
2. The Interview
3. The Presenting Problem
4. Clinical Measurements

PART II: Systems Examination
5. Medical and Social History
6. Vascular Assessment
7. Neurological Assessment
8. Assessment of the Locomotor System
9. Assessment of the Skin and Its Appendages
10. Assessment of the Elderly
11. Pre- and Post-Operative Assessment
12. Footwear Assessment

PART III: Laboratory and Hospital Investigations
13. Radiographic Assessment
14. Methods of Analyzing Gait
15. Laboratory Tests

PART IV: Specific Client Groups
16. The Paediatric Patient
17. The Sports Patient
18. The Painful Foot
19. Assessment of the At-Risk Foot

Index

About the Author

Linda Merriman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean Postgraduate & External Affairs, School of Health & Social Sciences, Coventry University, Coventry, UK

Warren Turner

Affiliations and Expertise

Pro-Dean (Contracts & Business Enterprise), South Bank University, Faculty of Health & Social Care, London South Bank University, UK

