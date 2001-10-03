Assessment and Culture

Part I: Socio-Political and Ethical Issues in Cross-Cultural Assessment. Introduction. The Challenge of Non-discriminatory Assessment in a Culturally Diverse Society. Ethical and Legal Issues in Cross-Cultural Assessment. Toward a Bio-Cultural Perspective of Assessment. Toward a Bio-Cultural Perspective of Assessment.

Part II: Practical Issues in Cross-Cultural Assessment. Assessing the Intellectual Functioning of Children from Culturally Diverse Backgrounds. Assessing the Linguistic Proficiency of Children from Culturally Diverse Backgrounds. Assessing the Academic Performance of Children from Culturally Diverse Backgrounds. Assessing the Visual-Motor and Neuropsychological Functioning of Culturally Diverse Children. Personality Assessment and Culturally Diverse Children. Cultural Issues in Vocational/Guidance Assessment. A Bio-Cultural Approach to Report Writing.

Part III: Implications for Cross-Cultural Training, Research, and Policy. Training School and University Personnel to Work with Cross-Cultural Ethnic Minority Populations. Implications for Cross-Cultural Research in Assessment. Policy Implications in Cross-Cultural Assessment. References. Biosketch of Authors. Index.