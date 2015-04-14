Assessing the Energy Efficiency of Pumps and Pump Units - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081005972, 9780081006658

Assessing the Energy Efficiency of Pumps and Pump Units

1st Edition

Background and Methodology

Authors: em. Bernd Stoffel
eBook ISBN: 9780081006658
Paperback ISBN: 9780081005972
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th April 2015
Page Count: 158
Description

Assessing the Energy Efficiency of Pumps and Pump Units, developed in cooperation with Europump, is the first book available providing the background, methodology, and assessment tools for understanding and calculating energy efficiency for pumps and extended products (pumps+motors+drives). Responding to new EU requirements for pump efficiency, and US DOE exploratory work in setting pump energy efficiency guidelines, this book provides explanation, derivation, and illustration of PA and EPA methods for assessing energy efficiency. It surveys legislation related to pump energy efficiencies, provides background on pump and motor efficiencies, and describes the concept of Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) for circulators and single and multi-pump systems.

Key Features

  • The first book to cover Europump- sponsored research on energy efficiency in pumps, including coverage of new EU guidelines implemented in January 2015
  • Discusses Product Approach (PA) and Extended Product Approach (EPA) to assessing energy efficiency
  • Derives and explains the Minimum Efficiency Index (MEI)

Readership

design engineers, pump manufacturers, mechanical engineers

Table of Contents

  • About the Author
  • Preface by the President of Europump
  • Acknowledgments
  • Abbreviations
  • List of Abbreviated Subscripts
  • List of Symbols
  • Introduction
  • Chapter 1. The Role of Pumps for Energy Consumption and Energy Saving
    • 1.1 Generation and Consumption of Electric Energy
    • 1.2 Relevant Technical Features of Pumping Systems
    • 1.3 Saving Electric Energy Used for Pumping Systems
  • Chapter 2. Standardization and Legislation Regarding the Energy Efficiency of Pump Units
    • 2.1 International Standardization
    • 2.2 Legislation in Europe
  • Chapter 3. Overview on Europump Approaches on Assessment of Energy Efficiency
  • Chapter 4. Physical and Technical Background of the Efficiency of Pumps
    • 4.1 Pump Efficiency at the Best Efficiency Point (BEP)
    • 4.2 Pump Efficiency Apart from the BEP and at Variable Speed
  • Chapter 5. Physical and Technical Background of the Electrical Power Input of Pump Units
    • 5.1 Pump Units for Fixed-Speed Operation
    • 5.2 Pump Units for Variable-Speed Operation
  • Chapter 6. The Role of Manufacturing Tolerances
  • Chapter 7. The Concept of the Minimum Efficiency Index (MEI) for Pumps
    • 7.1 Definition of MEI
    • 7.2 Test Procedures
    • 7.3 Assessment
  • Chapter 8. The Concept of the Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) for Circulators and Pump Units
    • 8.1 General Aspects and Definitions
    • 8.2 The Concept Applied to Circulators
    • 8.3 The Concept Applied to Pump Units
    • 8.4 SAM for Pump Units
    • 8.5 Concluding Remarks
  • References
  • Index

About the Author

em. Bernd Stoffel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor (retired), Darmstadt University of Technology, Germany

