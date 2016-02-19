Assay of Protein and Polypeptide Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080156859, 9781483145969

Assay of Protein and Polypeptide Hormones

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences

Authors: H. Van Cauwenberge P. Franchimont
Editors: P. Alexander Z. M. Bacq
eBook ISBN: 9781483145969
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 250
Description

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology, Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences, Volume 33: Assay of Protein and Polypeptide Hormones focuses on the assays of protein and polypeptide hormones. The selection first discusses the general principles of protein and polypeptide hormone assays, including conditions and basic factors for bioassays and status of biological assays. The book looks at the assays of hypophyseal hormones, such as growth hormones, adrenocorticotropin (ACTH), thyrotropin, gonadotropins, prolactin, vasopressin, and oxytocin. Concerns include radioimmunoassay, standards of thyrotropin, immunoassay of hypophyseal gonadotropins, and bioassay of prolactin. The book evaluates the assays of pancreatic hormones, such as insulin and glucagon. Chemical structure and properties of insulin and radioimmunoassay of glucagon are explained. The text also focuses on the assays of erythropoietin, renin, human chorionic gonadotropin, and human placental lactogen (HPL). Concerns include augmentation of red cell volume; biological application of renin assays; and similarities and differences between hypophyseal somatotropin and HPL. The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in the assays of protein and polypeptide hormones.

Table of Contents


Contents

I. Introduction

II. General Principles of Protein and Polypeptide Hormone Assay

Chapter 1. Biological Methods

Chapter 2. Immunological Methods

III. Assay of Hypophyseal Hormones

Chapter 3. Growth Hormone

Chapter 4. Adrenocorticotropin (ACTH)

Chapter 5. Thyrotropin

Chapter 6. The Gonadotropins

Chapter 7. Prolactin

Chapter 8. Vasopressin and Oxytocin

Part I. Bioassays

Part II. Radioinmiunoassays

IV. Assay of Pancreatic Hormones

Chapter 9. Insuhn

Chapter 10. Glucagon

V. Assay of Renal Hormones

Chapter 11. Erythropoietin

Chapter 12. Renin

VI. Assay of Hormones Regulating the Metabolism of Phosphorus and Calcium

Chapter 13. Parathormone

Chapter 14. Thyrocalcitonin

VII. Assay of Placental Hormones

Chapter 15. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin

Chapter 16. Human Placental Lactogen

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Division

