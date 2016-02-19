Assay of Protein and Polypeptide Hormones
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology, Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences, Volume 33: Assay of Protein and Polypeptide Hormones focuses on the assays of protein and polypeptide hormones. The selection first discusses the general principles of protein and polypeptide hormone assays, including conditions and basic factors for bioassays and status of biological assays. The book looks at the assays of hypophyseal hormones, such as growth hormones, adrenocorticotropin (ACTH), thyrotropin, gonadotropins, prolactin, vasopressin, and oxytocin. Concerns include radioimmunoassay, standards of thyrotropin, immunoassay of hypophyseal gonadotropins, and bioassay of prolactin. The book evaluates the assays of pancreatic hormones, such as insulin and glucagon. Chemical structure and properties of insulin and radioimmunoassay of glucagon are explained. The text also focuses on the assays of erythropoietin, renin, human chorionic gonadotropin, and human placental lactogen (HPL). Concerns include augmentation of red cell volume; biological application of renin assays; and similarities and differences between hypophyseal somatotropin and HPL. The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in the assays of protein and polypeptide hormones.
Table of Contents
Contents
I. Introduction
II. General Principles of Protein and Polypeptide Hormone Assay
Chapter 1. Biological Methods
Chapter 2. Immunological Methods
III. Assay of Hypophyseal Hormones
Chapter 3. Growth Hormone
Chapter 4. Adrenocorticotropin (ACTH)
Chapter 5. Thyrotropin
Chapter 6. The Gonadotropins
Chapter 7. Prolactin
Chapter 8. Vasopressin and Oxytocin
Part I. Bioassays
Part II. Radioinmiunoassays
IV. Assay of Pancreatic Hormones
Chapter 9. Insuhn
Chapter 10. Glucagon
V. Assay of Renal Hormones
Chapter 11. Erythropoietin
Chapter 12. Renin
VI. Assay of Hormones Regulating the Metabolism of Phosphorus and Calcium
Chapter 13. Parathormone
Chapter 14. Thyrocalcitonin
VII. Assay of Placental Hormones
Chapter 15. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin
Chapter 16. Human Placental Lactogen
Subject Index
