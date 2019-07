Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 36-4

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Andrew A. White, is devoted to Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease. Articles in this issue include: An Overview of Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug Reactions; The Clinical Presentation of Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease; Diagnostic Evaluation in Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease; Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease as an Endotype of Chronic Rhinosinusitis; Pathogenesis of Aspirin Reactions in Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease; Performing Aspirin Desensitization; Clinical Trials in Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Treatment; Eosinophils and Mast Cells in Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease; Mechanisms of Benefit with Aspirin Therapy; Lipid Mediators in Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease; and Epigenetic and Genetic Components of Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease.