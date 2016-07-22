Aspinall's Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of Aspinall’s Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing is the ideal text for both student and qualified veterinary nurses as it covers the entire veterinary nursing syllabus. Now written in the main by veterinary nurses this book comprehensively covers all aspects of the veterinary nursing role from client communication to nutritional support.
All chapters have been revised in line with changes in legislation and regulation, but also theoretical and practical aspects. Greater emphasis on the veterinary practice structure including the role of corporate businesses and use of social media bring this edition fully up to date.
The new edition welcomes Nicola Ackerman as principal editor. Nicola is past officer of the BVNA and editor of the Veterinary Nursing Journal, and is currently the chair of The Pet Obesity Taskforce. Nicola is a winner of several awards including the Blue Cross/BVNA Veterinary Nurse of the Year 2010. Nicola was the first Veterinary Nurse in the UK to become a veterinary nurse specialist in nutrition.
Key Features
- Comprehensive content ideal for both student and qualified veterinary nurses
- Over 700 full colour illustrations for enhanced understanding
- Written by veterinary nurses for veterinary nurses
- Recommended reading given for each chapter to aid further research
Evolve Resources containing
- Self-assessment questions for every chapter to test learning
- Image Bank of over 700 figures
- Additional chapters
Table of Contents
Ethics and Animal Welfare
Customer Care and Communication
Consulting Skills and Clinics
Practice and Staff Management
Legislation and the Veterinary Nurse
Canine and Feline Anatomy and Physiology
Comparative Anatomy and Physiology of the Exotic Species
Equine Anatomy and Physiology
Canine and Feline Nutrition
Clinical Nutrition
Equine Nutrition
Behaviour and Handling of the Dog and Cat
Behaviour and Handling of the Horse
Restraint, Handling and Administration of Medicines to Exotic Species
Introduction to Genetics
Practical Animal Breeding
The Essentials of Patient Care
Physiotherapy
Fundamental Pharmacology
Emergency and intensive Critical Care
Prevention of the Spread of Infectious Diseases
Common Medical Conditions of the Body Systems
Principles of Surgical Nursing
Theatre Practice
Fluid Therapy
Dentistry
Principles of Anaesthesia and Analgesia
Equine Anaesthesia
Parasitology
Microbiology
Laboratory Diagnostic Aids
Principles of Diagnostic Imaging
Management and Care of Exotic Species
Management and Care of Injured Wildlife
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 22nd July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066092
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066108
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702066023
About the Author
Nicola Ackerman
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Medical Nurse, The Veterinary Hospital Group; Council member of BVNA
Victoria Aspinall
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK