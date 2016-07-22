Aspinall's Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702066023, 9780702066092

Aspinall's Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing

3rd Edition

Authors: Nicola Ackerman Victoria Aspinall
eBook ISBN: 9780702066092
eBook ISBN: 9780702066108
Paperback ISBN: 9780702066023
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd July 2016
Page Count: 832
Description

The third edition of Aspinall’s Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing is the ideal text for both student and qualified veterinary nurses as it covers the entire veterinary nursing syllabus. Now written in the main by veterinary nurses this book comprehensively covers all aspects of the veterinary nursing role from client communication to nutritional support.

All chapters have been revised in line with changes in legislation and regulation, but also theoretical and practical aspects. Greater emphasis on the veterinary practice structure including the role of corporate businesses and use of social media bring this edition fully up to date.

The new edition welcomes Nicola Ackerman as principal editor. Nicola is past officer of the BVNA and editor of the Veterinary Nursing Journal, and is currently the chair of The Pet Obesity Taskforce. Nicola is a winner of several awards including the Blue Cross/BVNA Veterinary Nurse of the Year 2010. Nicola was the first Veterinary Nurse in the UK to become a veterinary nurse specialist in nutrition.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive content ideal for both student and qualified veterinary nurses

  • Over 700 full colour illustrations for enhanced understanding

  • Written by veterinary nurses for veterinary nurses

  • Recommended reading given for each chapter to aid further research

Evolve Resources containing

  • Self-assessment questions for every chapter to test learning

  • Image Bank of over 700 figures

  • Additional chapters

Table of Contents

Ethics and Animal Welfare

Customer Care and Communication

Consulting Skills and Clinics

Practice and Staff Management

Legislation and the Veterinary Nurse

Canine and Feline Anatomy and Physiology

Comparative Anatomy and Physiology of the Exotic Species

Equine Anatomy and Physiology

Canine and Feline Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Equine Nutrition

Behaviour and Handling of the Dog and Cat

Behaviour and Handling of the Horse

Restraint, Handling and Administration of Medicines to Exotic Species

Introduction to Genetics

Practical Animal Breeding

The Essentials of Patient Care

Physiotherapy

Fundamental Pharmacology

Emergency and intensive Critical Care

Prevention of the Spread of Infectious Diseases

Common Medical Conditions of the Body Systems

Principles of Surgical Nursing

Theatre Practice

Fluid Therapy

Dentistry

Principles of Anaesthesia and Analgesia

Equine Anaesthesia

Parasitology

Microbiology

Laboratory Diagnostic Aids

Principles of Diagnostic Imaging

Management and Care of Exotic Species

Management and Care of Injured Wildlife

About the Author

Nicola Ackerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Medical Nurse, The Veterinary Hospital Group; Council member of BVNA

Victoria Aspinall

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Hartpury College, Gloucester, UK

