Asphaltenes and Asphalts, 2, Volume 40B

@qu:This is the second volume of a two-volume set of critical reviews of many aspects of both asphaltenes and asphalts and their interrelationship. ...The contents cover not only the basic science of asphaltene but also deal with the applications and technology such as upstreams (production, recovery) and down streams (refining, upgrading) of petroleum, and the paving technology and formulation preparation. The main features of the volumes are: provides an up-to-date, in-depth review of every aspect of asphaltenes and asphalts; spans five decades of research and technology of heavy fractions of petroleum; it presents a global view of asphaltene related to exploration production, refining and upgrading. @source:INIS/Energy, 2000 @from:E.R. Adlard @qu:...there is no doubt that this book is an invaluable addition to the knowledge of a previously intractable and ill defined material. @source:Chromatographia, Vol. 53, No. 7/8 @from:J.G. Speight @qu:...The editors are to be congratulated in assembling such a wealth of material that makes an excellent companion to their first volume in this series. This volume will, undoubtedly, become an extremely useful reference work in this specialized field. And, with the first volume, offers a well-documented acknowledgement of the extent of this remarkable field of engineering and scientific endeavor. @source:Petroleum Science and Technology