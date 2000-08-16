Asphaltenes and Asphalts, 2, Volume 40B
1st Edition
Part B
Table of Contents
Preface. List of Contributors. Introduction to asphaltenes and asphalts, volume 2 (G.V. Chilingarian, T.F.Yen). The realms and definitions of asphaltenes (T.F. Yen). Understanding metals in fossil fuels: a perspective of contributions by T.F. Yen (J.G. Reynolds). Monte Carlo simulation of asphaltene structure, reactivity and reaction pathways (M. Neurock, M.T. Klein). Thermodynamic properties of asphaltenes: a predictive approach based in computer assisted structure elucidation and atomistic simulations (M.S. Diallo, T. Cagin, J.L. Faulon, W.A. Goddard III). Kinetics and mechanisms of asphaltene cracking during petroleum recovery and processing operations (A. Chakma). Asphaltene hydroconversion (R.B. Solari). Theoretical principles of the bitumen structure and the role of asphaltenes (based on rheulogical method) (L.M. Gokhman). Electrical spin resonance study of bituminous substances and asphaltenes (H.-L. Chang, G.K. Wong, J.-R. Lin, T.F. Yen). Chemical composition and characteristics of residues of chinese crude oils (W.-J. Liang, G.-H. Que, Y.-Z. Chen, C.-G. Liu). Analysis of asphalt and its components by thin-layer chromatography (K. Dunn, G.V. Chilingarian, H. Lian, Y.Y. Wang, T.F. Yen). Precipitation of asphaltenes in heavy oil and tar sands (N.F. Carnahan). Characterization of asphaltenic deposits from oil production and transportation operations (L. Carbognani, J. Espidel, A. Izquierdo). Chemical composition of asphalt as related to asphalt durability (J.C. Petersen). Bitumen associated with petroleum formation, evolution and alteration - review and case studies in Chins (Z.-J. Wu, P. Peng, J.-M. Fu, G.-Y. Sheng, D.-H. Liu). Asphalt oxidation (F.C. Thyrion). A kinetic approach to the aging of bitumens (A.F. Verhasselt). Oil shales in asphalt mixes (D. Vitorović, D. Svetel). Sulphur-modified asphalts (I. Gawel). Production and research development of asphalts in China (Y.-H. Fan, C.-X. Zhang, G.-J. Ding, Y.-Z. Zhang). Wax precipitation from petroleum fluids: a review (C. Lira-Galeana, A. Hammami). Subject Index.
Description
This is the second volume in the series of Asphaltenes and Asphalts. Since the publication of the first volume in 1994, there has been a significant advancement in our knowledge. Knowledge of both asphaltenes and asphalts is needed by several disciplines, and often the progress is dictated by interdisciplinary sciences and technology. This includes material sciences, fuel sciences, chemical engineering, civil engineering, environmental engineering, polymer sciences, transportation engineering, petroleum engineering, chemistry, geological sciences, physics, geochemistry rheology, biological sciences, tribology, soil sciences, petroleum science. The development in this field is not based on our knowledge of chemistry or petroleum engineering alone, as many chemists and petroleum engineers believe. In this volume, therefore, significant contributions from different disciplines have been included.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 644
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 16th August 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868998
Reviews
@qu:This is the second volume of a two-volume set of critical reviews of many aspects of both asphaltenes and asphalts and their interrelationship. ...The contents cover not only the basic science of asphaltene but also deal with the applications and technology such as upstreams (production, recovery) and down streams (refining, upgrading) of petroleum, and the paving technology and formulation preparation. The main features of the volumes are: provides an up-to-date, in-depth review of every aspect of asphaltenes and asphalts; spans five decades of research and technology of heavy fractions of petroleum; it presents a global view of asphaltene related to exploration production, refining and upgrading. @source:INIS/Energy, 2000 @from:E.R. Adlard @qu:...there is no doubt that this book is an invaluable addition to the knowledge of a previously intractable and ill defined material. @source:Chromatographia, Vol. 53, No. 7/8 @from:J.G. Speight @qu:...The editors are to be congratulated in assembling such a wealth of material that makes an excellent companion to their first volume in this series. This volume will, undoubtedly, become an extremely useful reference work in this specialized field. And, with the first volume, offers a well-documented acknowledgement of the extent of this remarkable field of engineering and scientific endeavor. @source:Petroleum Science and Technology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
T.F. Yen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA
G.V. Chilingarian Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA