Asphalt Materials Science and Technology
1st Edition
Description
Asphalt is a complex but popular civil engineering material. Design engineers must understand these complexities in order to optimize its use. Whether or not it is used to pave a busy highway, waterproof a rooftop or smooth out an airport runway, Asphalt Materials Science and Technology acquaints engineers with the issues and technologies surrounding the proper selection and uses of asphalts. With this book in hand, researchers and engineering will find a valuable guide to the production, use and environmental aspect of asphalt.
Key Features
- Covers the Nomenclature and Terminology for Asphalt including: Performance Graded (PG) Binders, Asphalt Cement (AC), Asphalt-Rubber (A-R) Binder, Asphalt Emulsion and Cutback Asphalt
- Includes Material Selection Considerations, Testing, and applications
- Biodegradation of Asphalt and environmental aspects of asphalt use
Readership
Civil Engineers and Material Scientist
Table of Contents
Preface
Conversion Factors
- Weight
- Temperature Conversions
- Area
- Concentration
- Other Approximations
Part I: Asphalt Science
- Chapter 1. Nomenclature and Terminology
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Asphalt
- 1.3 Bitumen
- 1.4 Tar and Pitch
- 1.5 Aggregates
- References
- Chapter 2. History, Use, and Production
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Sources
- 2.3 Petroleum
- 2.4 Naturally Occurring Materials
- 2.5 Other Sources
- 2.6 Use in Ancient Times
- 2.7 Use in the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries
- 2.8 Use in the Twenty-First Century
- 2.9 Production
- References
- Chapter 3. Residua and Asphalt
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Properties
- 3.3 Test Methods
- 3.4 Use of the Data
- References
- Chapter 4. Test Methods for Asphalt Binders
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Properties and Performance
- 4.3 The Need for Testing
- 4.4 Binder Suitability
- 4.5 Validity of Test Procedures
- References
- Chapter 5. Test Methods for Aggregate and Asphalt Concrete
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Properties and Performance
- 5.3 General Properties
- 5.4 Specifications
- 5.5 The Need for Testing
- 5.6 Aggregate Suitability
- 5.7 Test Methods
- 5.8 Asphalt Concrete
- 5.9 Test Methods
- 5.10 Use of the Data
- 5.11 Validity of Test Procedures
- References
- Chapter 6. Asphalt Chemistry
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Composition
- 6.3 Reactivity
- 6.4 Asphalt–Aggregate Bond
- 6.5 Moisture Damage and Aging
- 6.6 Stability and Instability
- 6.7 Chemical Composition and Performance
- References
- Chapter 7. Asphaltene Deposition
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Asphaltene and Resin Constituents
- 7.3 Separation
- 7.4 Composition
- 7.5 Reactions
- 7.6 Oxidation
- 7.7 Solubility Parameter
- 7.8 The Structure of Asphalt
- 7.9 Effect on Asphalt Performance
- References
Part II: Asphalt Technology
- Chapter 8. Uses of Asphalt
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Types
- References
- Chapter 9. Asphalt Technology
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Early Asphalt Technology
- 9.3 Modern Asphalt Technology
- 9.4 Pavement Design and Structure
- References
- Chapter 10. Asphalt Paving
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Mix Design
- 10.3 Mix Design Methods
- 10.4 Types of Mix
- 10.5 Grading Asphalt Cement
- 10.6 Mix Design Procedures
- 10.7 Laboratory- and Plant-Produced Mixes
- 10.8 Method Specifications
- References
- Chapter 11. Asphalt Laydown
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Asphalt Manufacture
- 11.3 Site Preparation
- 11.4 Mix Placement
- 11.5 Joint Construction
- 11.6 Pavement Failure and Repair
- References
- Chapter 12. Environmental Aspects of Asphalt Use
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Identity and Origin of Asphalt
- 12.3 Asphalt–Aggregate Interactions
- 12.4 Asphalt Waste
- 12.5 Biodegradation of Asphalt
- References
Appendix 1. ASTM International Paving Standards and Road Standards
- Aggregate Specifications
- Aggregate Tests
- Analysis of Asphalt Mixtures
- Asphalt Specifications
- Asphalt Surface Treatments
- Bridges and Structures
- Calcium and Sodium Chlorides and Other Deicing Materials
- Cold Mix Asphalt
- Durability and Distillation Tests
- Effect of Water and Other Elements on Asphalt Coated Aggregates
- Emulsified Asphalt Specifications
- Emulsified Asphalt Test
- Field Methods for Measuring Tire Pavement Friction
- Formed In-Place Sealants for Joints and Cracks in Pavements
- Fundamental/Mechanistic Tests
- Highway Traffic Control Materials
- Mechanical Tests of Asphalt Mixtures
- Methodology for Analyzing Pavement Roughness
- Methods for Measuring Profile and Roughness
- Methods of Sampling
- Miscellaneous Asphalt Tests
- Pavement Management and Data Needs
- Pavement Testing and Evaluation
- Plant-Mixed Asphalt Surfaces and Bases
- Preformed Joint Fillers, Sealers, and Sealing Systems
- Quality Control, Inspection, and Testing Agencies
- Rheological Tests
- Specific Gravity and Density of Asphalt Mixtures
- Specifications and Test for Tar and Tar Products
- Statistical Procedures and Evaluation of Data
- Surface Characteristics Related to Tire Pavement Slip Resistance
- Terminology
- Tire and Slider Characteristics
- Traffic Monitoring
Appendix 2. List of ASTM International and AASHTO Test Methods Related to Asphalt Testing (Listed by Subject)
- View Testing and Specification Page
- Asphalt Binders: Conventional Properties
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 22nd October 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005019
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002735
About the Author
James Speight
Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy
Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
Reviews
"a welcome addition to the chemical literature…Material engineers exploring the applications of asphalt will find value in this book. Chemists working in the petrochemical industry, analysts involved in the characterization of petrochemicals, and forensic scientists working in failure and compliance assessment will also find this text useful." --MRS Bulletin