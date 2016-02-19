Aspects of the Origin of Life - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080135328, 9781483135878

Aspects of the Origin of Life

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology

Editors: M. Florkin
eBook ISBN: 9781483135878
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 208
Description

Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences, Volume 6: Aspects of the Origin of Life presents the possible ways of the chemical evolution of the Earth's surface before the origination of life. This book examines the evolutionary aspects of the biochemistry of cells and organisms. Organized into 20 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the conditions that characterized the physical state of the Earth during the earliest periods following its formation and development. This text then examines the content of elementary oxygen as the most remarkable aspect of the Earth's atmosphere. Other chapters consider the fundamental propositions concerning the biosphere, which is regarded as important to the geochemical processes of the Earth. This book discusses as well the history of the whole substance of Earth, which determines how far abiogenic synthesis could proceed and what was the state of the Earth when life came into being. Biochemists and scientists will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Some Considerations on the Primaeval State of the Earth

Primitive Planetary Atmospheres and the Origin of Life

The Origin of the Biosphere

The Problem of Stages in Biopoesis

The Formation of the Earth from Cold Material and the Problem of the Formation of the Simplest Organic Substances

Chemical Diversity and the Origins of Life

The Geological Conditions for the Appearance of LifeoOn the Earth, and the Problems of Petroleum Genesis

The Role of Dissymetry in the Origin of Living Material

Formation of Organic Compounds on the Primitive Earth

The Original Formation of Amino Acids Under the Action of Ultraviolet Rays and Electric Discharges

Absolute Asymmetric Synthesis and Asymmetric Catalysis

On the Origin of the Fore-Protein

Evolution of Enzymes and the Photosynthetic Apparatus

The Nature of the Forces Operating in the Process of the Duplication of Molecules in Living Organisms

The Occurrence of Amino Acids in Nature

A Chemical Theory of Spontaneous Generation

The Scale of Structural Units in Biopoesis

Biochemical Processes in the Simplest Structures

Protein Complexes as Biochemically Active Systems

The Relation Between Primitive and Present-Day Photobiological Processes




Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483135878

