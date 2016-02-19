Aspects of the Origin of Life
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology
Description
Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences, Volume 6: Aspects of the Origin of Life presents the possible ways of the chemical evolution of the Earth's surface before the origination of life. This book examines the evolutionary aspects of the biochemistry of cells and organisms. Organized into 20 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the conditions that characterized the physical state of the Earth during the earliest periods following its formation and development. This text then examines the content of elementary oxygen as the most remarkable aspect of the Earth's atmosphere. Other chapters consider the fundamental propositions concerning the biosphere, which is regarded as important to the geochemical processes of the Earth. This book discusses as well the history of the whole substance of Earth, which determines how far abiogenic synthesis could proceed and what was the state of the Earth when life came into being. Biochemists and scientists will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Some Considerations on the Primaeval State of the Earth
Primitive Planetary Atmospheres and the Origin of Life
The Origin of the Biosphere
The Problem of Stages in Biopoesis
The Formation of the Earth from Cold Material and the Problem of the Formation of the Simplest Organic Substances
Chemical Diversity and the Origins of Life
The Geological Conditions for the Appearance of LifeoOn the Earth, and the Problems of Petroleum Genesis
The Role of Dissymetry in the Origin of Living Material
Formation of Organic Compounds on the Primitive Earth
The Original Formation of Amino Acids Under the Action of Ultraviolet Rays and Electric Discharges
Absolute Asymmetric Synthesis and Asymmetric Catalysis
On the Origin of the Fore-Protein
Evolution of Enzymes and the Photosynthetic Apparatus
The Nature of the Forces Operating in the Process of the Duplication of Molecules in Living Organisms
The Occurrence of Amino Acids in Nature
A Chemical Theory of Spontaneous Generation
The Scale of Structural Units in Biopoesis
Biochemical Processes in the Simplest Structures
Protein Complexes as Biochemically Active Systems
The Relation Between Primitive and Present-Day Photobiological Processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135878