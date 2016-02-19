Aspects of the National Health Service Acts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198989, 9781483224015

Aspects of the National Health Service Acts

1st Edition

The Westminster Series, Vol. 6

Authors: C. R. Seaton
Editors: W. A. J. Farndale
eBook ISBN: 9781483224015
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 90
Description

The Westminster Series, Volume 6: Aspects of the National Health Service Acts describes the intricacies of the creation of the National Health Service Acts within the context of the general plan while considering the main subordinate instruments that prescribe the details of the scheme.
This book is divided into seven chapters and begins with an introduction to the objective of the Acts, subordinate rules and regulations, parliamentary influence, and finance. The succeeding chapters discuss the function, services offered, and the legal aspects of the Acts. These topics are followed by an examination of the local health authority services, their leadership, as well as the regulations concerning superannuation and transfer of officers. The final chapter considers the beneficial effects of the Acts. This book will be of value to health service students and workers, as well as the general public who wish to study the statutory basis of the Health Service.

Table of Contents


Editorial Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1 — General Introduction

The Object of the Acts

Divisions of the Service

Subordinate Rules and Regulations

Parliamentary Control

Finance

Chapter 2 — The Minister and the Service

Introduction

General Functions

Consultation and Advice

Regulation-Making Powers

Finance and Parliamentary Control

Inquiry and Default

Land Ownership

Special Services

Summary

Chapter 3 — Hospital and Specialist Services

Adaptation of Existing Services to Needs of a Comprehensive Health Service

Voluntary and Local Authority Hospitals

Transfer of Property and Endowments

Teaching Hospitals

Hospital Endowments

Local Authority Hospitals

Apportionment

Administration of Part II Services:

A. Regional Hospital Boards

B. Hospital Management Committees

Special Hospitals

Legal Proceedings

Charges to the Patient

Ancillary Services Provided by the Minister

Co-operation

Chapter 4 — The Local Health Authority

Local Health Authorities

Finance

Welfare Authorities

Greater London

Delegation

Proposals for Services

Health Centers

Maternity and Child Welfare

Health Visiting

Home Nursing

Vaccination and Immunization

Ambulances

Section 28 Arrangements

Mental Health

The Elderly

Domestic Help

Care and Treatment

Chapter 5 — The Practitioner Services

Individual Nature of Practitioner Services

Executive Councils

Local Representative Committees

Procedure and Appointment of Executive Councils

Joint Executive Councils.

General Medical Services

Pharmaceutical Services

General Dental Services

Supplementary Ophthalmic Services

Complaint and Disciplinary Procedure

Chapter 6 — Superannuation and Transfer of Officers

The Scheme

Persons to Whom the Scheme Applies

Contributions

Benefits

Other Schemes

Extensions of the Scheme

Claims and Disputes

Administration

Transfer of Officers

Chapter 7 — The Effect of the Acts

Index




About the Author

C. R. Seaton

About the Editor

W. A. J. Farndale

