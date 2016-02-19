Aspects of the National Health Service Acts
1st Edition
The Westminster Series, Vol. 6
Description
The Westminster Series, Volume 6: Aspects of the National Health Service Acts describes the intricacies of the creation of the National Health Service Acts within the context of the general plan while considering the main subordinate instruments that prescribe the details of the scheme.
This book is divided into seven chapters and begins with an introduction to the objective of the Acts, subordinate rules and regulations, parliamentary influence, and finance. The succeeding chapters discuss the function, services offered, and the legal aspects of the Acts. These topics are followed by an examination of the local health authority services, their leadership, as well as the regulations concerning superannuation and transfer of officers. The final chapter considers the beneficial effects of the Acts. This book will be of value to health service students and workers, as well as the general public who wish to study the statutory basis of the Health Service.
Table of Contents
Editorial Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1 — General Introduction
The Object of the Acts
Divisions of the Service
Subordinate Rules and Regulations
Parliamentary Control
Finance
Chapter 2 — The Minister and the Service
Introduction
General Functions
Consultation and Advice
Regulation-Making Powers
Finance and Parliamentary Control
Inquiry and Default
Land Ownership
Special Services
Summary
Chapter 3 — Hospital and Specialist Services
Adaptation of Existing Services to Needs of a Comprehensive Health Service
Voluntary and Local Authority Hospitals
Transfer of Property and Endowments
Teaching Hospitals
Hospital Endowments
Local Authority Hospitals
Apportionment
Administration of Part II Services:
A. Regional Hospital Boards
B. Hospital Management Committees
Special Hospitals
Legal Proceedings
Charges to the Patient
Ancillary Services Provided by the Minister
Co-operation
Chapter 4 — The Local Health Authority
Local Health Authorities
Finance
Welfare Authorities
Greater London
Delegation
Proposals for Services
Health Centers
Maternity and Child Welfare
Health Visiting
Home Nursing
Vaccination and Immunization
Ambulances
Section 28 Arrangements
Mental Health
The Elderly
Domestic Help
Care and Treatment
Chapter 5 — The Practitioner Services
Individual Nature of Practitioner Services
Executive Councils
Local Representative Committees
Procedure and Appointment of Executive Councils
Joint Executive Councils.
General Medical Services
Pharmaceutical Services
General Dental Services
Supplementary Ophthalmic Services
Complaint and Disciplinary Procedure
Chapter 6 — Superannuation and Transfer of Officers
The Scheme
Persons to Whom the Scheme Applies
Contributions
Benefits
Other Schemes
Extensions of the Scheme
Claims and Disputes
Administration
Transfer of Officers
Chapter 7 — The Effect of the Acts
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 90
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224015