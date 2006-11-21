Aspects of the Cytoskeleton, Volume 37
1st Edition
The Cytoskeleton of the Platelet. Membrane Cytoskeleton in Epithelial Cell. The Connection between Actin ATPase and Polymerization. Structure and Function of Villin. The connection between talin and focal adhesion protein. Roles of the actin cytoskeleton and myosins in the endomembrane system. The BRG1 and the actin filament system. The functional role of actin cytoskeleton dynamics and signaling. Ionic waves propogation along the dendritic cytoskeleton as a signaling mechanism. Regulation of the Actin Cytoskeleton by Phospholipids. Lipid interactions of cytoskeletal proteins. Spectrin function: A survey of genetic systems from Drosophila to humans. Mechanisms of ion transport regulation by microfilaments. Embryo morphogenesis and the role of the actin cytoskeleton. Domain-specific phosphorylation as a regulator of intermediate filaments.
This volume provides an overview of the cytoskeleton particularly on the fundamental role the cytoskeleton plays in the regulation of cell structure and function. This book represents new trends in cytoskeletal research that go beyond the traditional approach of identifying new proteins in the cytoskeleton, but actually define how these proteins interact with signaling pathways. While the major emphasis in this volume remains on the microfilament structure, some discussion has been included in this volume to illustrate the similarities and differences between the three cytoskeletal elements namely the actin microfilament, the intermediate filaments and the microtubules.
Cell and molecular biologists working in the cytoskeletal field of research.
