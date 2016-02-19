Aspects of Pathogenesis

Studies on the Development of Behavior and the Nervous System, Volume 2: Aspects of Neurogenesis describes the establishment of the connections between and within different parts of the nervous system. This book is organized into three sections encompassing eight chapters that specifically tackle the synaptogenesis, fetal function, and metamorphosis of the brain. The first four chapters of this book deal with a microscopic study of synapse formation, the specificity of interneuronal connections, and the development of excitatory and inhibitory synapses, especially in relation to early behavior. The following chapters examine the electrophysiological functioning of intact, living fetuses at macroscopic level. The concluding chapters look into the important events happening in the nervous system during metamorphosis and birth. These chapters also discuss the critical role of hormones and biochemical factors during these stages. This book is of great value to neurologists, developmental biologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Dedication to G. E. Coghill (1872-1941)

Section 1 Synaptogenesis and the Problem of Neuronal Specificity: Structural and Functional Aspects

Introduction

Development of the Cerebral Neocortex of the Rat

I. Introduction

II. Histogenesis of the Cerebral Cortex

III. Growth of Dendrites

IV. Growth of Axons

V. Synaptogenesis

VI. Summary

References

Tissue Culture Models of Developing Brain Functions

I. Introduction

II. Synaptogenesis in Embryonic CNS Cultures

III. Development of Complex Organotypic Bioelectric Activities in Long-Term CNS Cultures

IV. Spontaneous Patterned Discharges in CNS Explants as Model of Embryonic Motility

V. Role of Inhibitory Systems in Masking Early "Behavioral Repertoire" of CNS Cultures and Embryos

VI. Plasticity in Stereotyped "Self-Organizing" CNS Explants

VII. Outlook

References

Problems of Neuronal Specificity in the Development of Some Behavioral Patterns in Amphibia

I. Introduction

II. Corneal Specificity

III. Cutaneous Local Sign Specificity

IV. Myotypic Specificity

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

A Plentitude of Neurons

I. Introduction

II. Two Modes of Neuronal Ontogeny

III. Constructive and Destructive Forms of Neuronal Plasticity

IV. Neuronal Evolution in Relation to Ontogeny

V. The Functions of Experience

VI. Neuronal Modification by Selective Depletion

VII. Nativism and Empiricism in the Light of the Theory of Neuronal Plenitude

VIII. Summary

References

Section 2 Fetal Brain Function: Sensory and Motor Aspects

Introduction

Early Epigenesis of Recipient Functions in the Neocortex

I. Introduction

II. Choice of Experimental Animal

III. Surgical Preparation and Recording Technique

IV. On the Properties of the Neocortex in Newborn Animals

V. Results

VI. Comments

VII. Summary

References

Entropy and Information in Fetal Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Development of Order in Fetal Behavior

III. A Quantitative Entropy Model of the Fetal Brain

IV. Dynamics of Fetal Behavior

V. Conclusions

References

Section 3 Metamorphosis and Birth: Hormonal and Physiological Aspects

Introduction

Endocrines, Neural Development, and Behavior

I. Introduction

II. The Anura

III. Urodela

IV. Mammals

V. Summary

References

The Significance of the Perinatal Period in the Neural and Behavioral Development of Precocial Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Subjects and Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Conclusion

VI. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index



