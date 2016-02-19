Aspects of Pathogenesis
1st Edition
Description
Studies on the Development of Behavior and the Nervous System, Volume 2: Aspects of Neurogenesis describes the establishment of the connections between and within different parts of the nervous system. This book is organized into three sections encompassing eight chapters that specifically tackle the synaptogenesis, fetal function, and metamorphosis of the brain. The first four chapters of this book deal with a microscopic study of synapse formation, the specificity of interneuronal connections, and the development of excitatory and inhibitory synapses, especially in relation to early behavior. The following chapters examine the electrophysiological functioning of intact, living fetuses at macroscopic level. The concluding chapters look into the important events happening in the nervous system during metamorphosis and birth. These chapters also discuss the critical role of hormones and biochemical factors during these stages. This book is of great value to neurologists, developmental biologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Dedication to G. E. Coghill (1872-1941)
Section 1 Synaptogenesis and the Problem of Neuronal Specificity: Structural and Functional Aspects
Introduction
Development of the Cerebral Neocortex of the Rat
I. Introduction
II. Histogenesis of the Cerebral Cortex
III. Growth of Dendrites
IV. Growth of Axons
V. Synaptogenesis
VI. Summary
References
Tissue Culture Models of Developing Brain Functions
I. Introduction
II. Synaptogenesis in Embryonic CNS Cultures
III. Development of Complex Organotypic Bioelectric Activities in Long-Term CNS Cultures
IV. Spontaneous Patterned Discharges in CNS Explants as Model of Embryonic Motility
V. Role of Inhibitory Systems in Masking Early "Behavioral Repertoire" of CNS Cultures and Embryos
VI. Plasticity in Stereotyped "Self-Organizing" CNS Explants
VII. Outlook
References
Problems of Neuronal Specificity in the Development of Some Behavioral Patterns in Amphibia
I. Introduction
II. Corneal Specificity
III. Cutaneous Local Sign Specificity
IV. Myotypic Specificity
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
A Plentitude of Neurons
I. Introduction
II. Two Modes of Neuronal Ontogeny
III. Constructive and Destructive Forms of Neuronal Plasticity
IV. Neuronal Evolution in Relation to Ontogeny
V. The Functions of Experience
VI. Neuronal Modification by Selective Depletion
VII. Nativism and Empiricism in the Light of the Theory of Neuronal Plenitude
VIII. Summary
References
Section 2 Fetal Brain Function: Sensory and Motor Aspects
Introduction
Early Epigenesis of Recipient Functions in the Neocortex
I. Introduction
II. Choice of Experimental Animal
III. Surgical Preparation and Recording Technique
IV. On the Properties of the Neocortex in Newborn Animals
V. Results
VI. Comments
VII. Summary
References
Entropy and Information in Fetal Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Development of Order in Fetal Behavior
III. A Quantitative Entropy Model of the Fetal Brain
IV. Dynamics of Fetal Behavior
V. Conclusions
References
Section 3 Metamorphosis and Birth: Hormonal and Physiological Aspects
Introduction
Endocrines, Neural Development, and Behavior
I. Introduction
II. The Anura
III. Urodela
IV. Mammals
V. Summary
References
The Significance of the Perinatal Period in the Neural and Behavioral Development of Precocial Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Subjects and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusion
VI. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
