Aspects of Motion Perception - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080168432, 9781483186948

Aspects of Motion Perception

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Experimental Psychology

Authors: Paul A. Kolers
Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483186948
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 232
International Series of Monographs in Experimental Psychology, Volume 16: Aspects of Motion Perception details the fundamental concepts of the visual system perception of motion. The text first details the various findings about illusory and veridical motions along with the theories conceptualized from those findings. Next, the selection covers the research that studies the reliability and validity of the theories about motion perception. The book also discusses the importance of two-component model of motion perception. The last chapter covers the characteristics of the status of perceptual experiences. The book will be of great use to behavioral scientists and biologists. Ophthalmologists will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgment

1. The Background

2. Wertheimef's Contribution

3. Some Basic Measurements

4. Motion and Form

5. Attractions, Repulsions, and Signals

6. More About Depth

7. Characteristics of Figures

8. Inductions, I

9. Inductions, II

10. Attitudes, Skills, and Practice

11. Theories of Apparent Motion

12. Recapitulation

Afterword

References

Name Index

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186948

About the Author

Paul A. Kolers

About the Editor

H. J. Eysenck

