International Series of Monographs in Experimental Psychology, Volume 16: Aspects of Motion Perception details the fundamental concepts of the visual system perception of motion. The text first details the various findings about illusory and veridical motions along with the theories conceptualized from those findings. Next, the selection covers the research that studies the reliability and validity of the theories about motion perception. The book also discusses the importance of two-component model of motion perception. The last chapter covers the characteristics of the status of perceptual experiences. The book will be of great use to behavioral scientists and biologists. Ophthalmologists will also benefit from the text.