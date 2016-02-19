Aspects of Learning and Memory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167770, 9781483195254

Aspects of Learning and Memory

1st Edition

Editors: Derek Richter
eBook ISBN: 9781483195254
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 192
Description

Aspects of Learning and Memory provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of learning and memory. This book discusses the various problems of memory.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the different kinds of learning. This text then discusses the concept of memory, which is extended to include the capacity to retain learned skills, such as reading, wring, or driving a car. Other chapters consider the mechanism by which humans recall the past is frequently a process of matching a present image with a past image. This book discusses as well the physiological mechanisms associated with learning and memory, which involve the establishment of neuronal patterns that can be reactivated at a later date when remembrance occurs. The final chapter deals with complexity of changes involved in learning.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, clinical neurologists, pathologists, and scientists working in different fields of research.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Meaning of the Words 'Learning' and 'Memory'

Problems of Memory in Man

Contribution from Clinical Neurology

Some Aspects of the Disorders of Memory Due to Brain Damage

The Neurological Basis of Learning

Biochemical Aspects of Memory

Electrical Signals in the Brain and the Cellular Mechanism of Learning

Animal Learning and Memory

Author Index

Index

