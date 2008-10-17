Aspects of Explosives Detection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745330, 9780080923147

Aspects of Explosives Detection

1st Edition

Editors: Maurice Marshall Jimmie Oxley
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123745330
eBook ISBN: 9780080923147
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th October 2008
Page Count: 302
Description

Detection and quantification of trace chemicals is a major thrust of analytical chemistry. In recent years much effort has been spent developing detection systems for priority pollutants. Less mature are the detections of substances of interest to law enforcement and security personnel:in particular explosives. This volume will discuss the detection of these, not only setting out the theoretical fundamentals, but also emphasizing the remarkable developments in the last decade. Terrorist events—airplanes blown out of the sky (PanAm 103 over Lockerbie) and attacks on U.S. and European cities (Trade Center in New York and the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, railways in London and Madrid)--emphasize the danger of concealed explosives. However, since most explosives release little vapor, it was not possible to detect them by technology used on most organic substances. After PanAm 103 was downed over Scotland, the U.S. Congress requested automatic explosive detection equipment be placed in airports. This volume outlines the history of explosive detection research, the developments along the way, present day technologies, and what we think the future holds.

Key Features

  • Written by experts in the field who set out both the scientific issues and the practical context with authority
  • Discusses and describes the threat
  • Describes the theoretical background and practical applications of both trace and bulk explosives detection

Readership

  • Researchers
  • Government
  • Police & Forensic
  • Security specialists

Table of Contents

  1. The Detection Problem M. Marshall and J.C. Oxley

  2. Explosives - The Threat Materials M. Marshall and J.C. Oxley

  3. Detection of Explosives by Dogs J.C. Oxley and L.P. Waggoner

  4. Colorimetric Detection of Explosives J. Almog and S. Zitrin

  5. Nuclear Technologies P. J. Griffin

  6. X-ray Technologies R. F. Eilbert

  7. CT Technologies Richard C. Smith and James M. Connelly

  8. Analysis and Detection of Explosives b Mass Spectrometry Jehuda Yinon

  9. Advances in Ion Mobility Spectrometry of Explosives G.A. Eiceman and H. Schmidt

  10. Detection of Explosives Using Amplified Fluorescent Polymers Samuel W. Thomas III and Timothy M. Swager

  11. Post-Blast Detection Issues M. Marshall

  12. Constitutional Aspects of Search and Seizure: Gil Sapir and Mark Giangrande

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123745330
eBook ISBN:
9780080923147

About the Editor

Maurice Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Energetics Consultant, Defence Science and Technology Laboratories, Fort Halstead, Sevenoaks, Kent, UK

Jimmie Oxley

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Chemistry, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, USA

