Aspects of Explosives Detection
1st Edition
Description
Detection and quantification of trace chemicals is a major thrust of analytical chemistry. In recent years much effort has been spent developing detection systems for priority pollutants. Less mature are the detections of substances of interest to law enforcement and security personnel:in particular explosives. This volume will discuss the detection of these, not only setting out the theoretical fundamentals, but also emphasizing the remarkable developments in the last decade. Terrorist events—airplanes blown out of the sky (PanAm 103 over Lockerbie) and attacks on U.S. and European cities (Trade Center in New York and the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, railways in London and Madrid)--emphasize the danger of concealed explosives. However, since most explosives release little vapor, it was not possible to detect them by technology used on most organic substances. After PanAm 103 was downed over Scotland, the U.S. Congress requested automatic explosive detection equipment be placed in airports. This volume outlines the history of explosive detection research, the developments along the way, present day technologies, and what we think the future holds.
Key Features
- Written by experts in the field who set out both the scientific issues and the practical context with authority
- Discusses and describes the threat
- Describes the theoretical background and practical applications of both trace and bulk explosives detection
Readership
- Researchers
- Government
- Police & Forensic
- Security specialists
Table of Contents
The Detection Problem M. Marshall and J.C. Oxley
Explosives - The Threat Materials M. Marshall and J.C. Oxley
Detection of Explosives by Dogs J.C. Oxley and L.P. Waggoner
Colorimetric Detection of Explosives J. Almog and S. Zitrin
Nuclear Technologies P. J. Griffin
X-ray Technologies R. F. Eilbert
CT Technologies Richard C. Smith and James M. Connelly
Analysis and Detection of Explosives b Mass Spectrometry Jehuda Yinon
Advances in Ion Mobility Spectrometry of Explosives G.A. Eiceman and H. Schmidt
Detection of Explosives Using Amplified Fluorescent Polymers Samuel W. Thomas III and Timothy M. Swager
Post-Blast Detection Issues M. Marshall
Constitutional Aspects of Search and Seizure: Gil Sapir and Mark Giangrande
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 17th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123745330
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923147
About the Editor
Maurice Marshall
Affiliations and Expertise
Energetics Consultant, Defence Science and Technology Laboratories, Fort Halstead, Sevenoaks, Kent, UK
Jimmie Oxley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemistry, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, USA