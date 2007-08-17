Aspect-Oriented Programming with the e Verification Language, Volume .
1st Edition
A Pragmatic Guide for Testbench Developers
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction: About Verilab
Chapter 1 Introduction to AOP
1.1 What are aspects—part I?
1.2 Why do I need aspects? What’s wrong with cross cutting concerns?
1.3 Surely OOP doesn’t have any problems?
1.4 Why does AOP help?
1.5 Theory vs. real life—what else is AOP good for?
1.6 What are aspects—part II?
Chapter 2 AOP in e 2.1 How do I extend a class? 2.2 How do I extend a class for multiple values of a determinant?
2.3 How do I extend a type? 2.4 How do I introduce a new non-coverage member to a class? 2.5 How do I introduce a coverage group to a class?
2.6 How do I extend a coverage group? 2.7 How do I change the behaviour of a method? 2.8 How do I limit the scope of my extensions? 2.9 Using return in method advice 2.10 Controlling the order of method extension calls Chapter 3 Using AOP to Organise your Code 3.1 A word about style 3.2 What aspects do I want to use? 3.3 Mapping aspects to files Chapter 4 Creating Flexible Code Chapter 5 Creating Pluggable Code 5.1 The extendable case statement 5.2 The factory pattern Chapter 6 Improving your Productivity 6.1 Shifting the power 6.2 Dealing with broken code 6.3 Handling workarounds 6.4 Reducing and deferring class complexity
6.5 Adding problem specific functionality 6.6 Reducing the OOP induced overhead Chapter 7 AOP in Action 7.1 Creating a class with a selectable algorithm 7.2 Creating a configuration interface for an eVC 7.3 Using aspects to create a layered verification environment 7.4 Creating reusable layered sequences 7.5 Testing your verification environment 7.6 Debugging using AOP 7.7 Encapsulating tests
Chapter 8 Analysing e Code 8.1 The e toolkit
8.2 Finding class declarations and extensions 8.3 Finding the class inheritance hierarchy 8.4 Finding the determinants used by a class
8.5 Finding method declarations and extensions 8.6 Finding field declarations 8.7 Finding event declarations 8.8 Finding enumerated type declarations and extensions 8.9 How do I find where a value is added to a type?
8.10 Finding cover group declarations and extensions 8.11 Finding the source of a message in the log file 8.12 Finding aspects Appendix: Useful Reading Epilogue Index
Aspect-Oriented Programming with the e Verification Language takes a pragmatic, example based, and fun approach to unraveling the mysteries of AOP. In this book, you’ll learn how to:
• Use AOP to organize your code in a way that makes it easy to deal with the things you really care about in your verification environments. Forget about organizing by classes, and start organizing by functionality, layers, components, protocols, functional coverage, checking, or anything that you decide is important to you • Easily create flexible code that eases your development burden, and gives your users the power to quickly do what they need to do with your code • Truly create a plug-and-play environment that allows you to add and remove functionality without modifying your code. Examples include how to use AOP to create pluggable debug modules, and a pluggable module that lets you check that your testbench is still working before you begin a regression • Utilize AOP to sidestep those productivity roadblocks that seem to plague all projects at the most inconvenient of times • Discover why “return” is evil, and some other “gotchas” with the AOP features of e All of the methodologies, tips, and techniques described in this book have been developed and tested on real projects, with real people, real schedules and all of the associated problems that come with these. Only the ones that worked, and worked well, have made it in, so by following the advice given in this book, you’ll gain access to the true power of AOP while neatly avoiding the effort of working it all out yourself.
Hardware verification engineers, especially those using the e Language.
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2007
- Published:
- 17th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551555
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123742100
Verification is a very hot topic these days since it consumes the largest part of all design projects (60-70%). It is also one of the fast growing segments of the EDA industry. Many customers are interested to understand more about the benefits of AOP, but there are not a lot of resources available to learn about the advantages of using AOP with the e language...I really love the book. It provides very practical advice and is one of the best books written on the e verification language. Mike Stellfox, Priniciple Field Verification Methodologist, Cadence Design Systems