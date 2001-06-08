ASP Configuration Handbook

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter 1 An Introduction to ASPs for ISPs

Introduction

Why This Book Is for You

What This Book Can Do for You

Definitions of Common ASP Terms

What Is an Internet Service Provider

What Is an Application Service Provider

What Is Information Technology Outsourcing

The Elements That Make an ASP Viable

Life Cycle for the Cost of Ownership

Possible Business Models and Offerings

Types of ASP Firms

Professional Consulting

Project-Based Service Providers

Outsourcing Providers

Staff Augmentation Providers

Education and Training Providers

Value-Added Resellers

The OSI-ISO Seven Layer Model

Layer 1:The Physical Layer

Layer 2:The Data-Link Layer

Layer 3:The Network Layer

Layer 4:The Transport Layer

Layer 5:The Session Layer

Layer 6:The Presentation Layer

Layer 7:The Application Layer

Layer 8:The Political Layer

Layer 9:The Religion Layer

Layer 10:The Financial Layer

Choosing the Best Platform for Your ASP

Hardware

Network Equipment

Cache Appliance Makers

Software

Business Drivers for the Conversion to ASP

Business Factors That Impact the ASP Model

Enabling Technologies

Technical Factors

Barriers to the ASP Business Model

System Integrators and Implementers

Internet Service Providers and Telecommunication Companies

Independent Software Vendors

Why All the Mergers

Performance Issues

Amount of System Uptime (Five Nines)

Failover

Clustering

Problems That Could Arise from Conversion

Major Issues in the Implementation of an ASP Model

What Is Needed to Sell Your Services

Necessary Components

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 2 The Business Case

Introduction

ISP Market Conditions

The Onset of Commoditization

Service Provider Business Requirements

The New Model

The Evolving ISP

The Steps Necessary to Offer Value

Deployment of Services

The Service Provider of the Future

The Finances Involved

The Case for Application Service Provider Conversion

Critical Success Factors

Business Models

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 3 Server Level Considerations

Introduction

Implementation,Where to Begin

Server Hardware

Software Solutions for Your ASP

System Software

Application Software Types

Web Applications

Database Applications

Server Redundancy

Under- and Over-Subscription

Network Service Considerations

Network Storage

Data Backups and How They Can Affect You

Software Selection

Virus Scanning Suggestions

Thin Client Solutions

ICA Protocol

Maintenance and Support Issues

Planned Upgrades

Break/Fix

System Monitoring

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 4 Performance Enhancement Technologies

Introduction

What Is Web Caching

Web Caching and How It Works

What Is Data Caching

How to Reduce Bandwidth Usage

Key Requirements for a Caching Solution

Deployment Models for Data Caching

Forward Proxy

Transparent Caching

Reverse Proxy

Cache Locations and Placement

What Are Cache Appliances

Load Balancing in Your Infrastructure

Localized Load Balancing

Distributed Load Balancing

Comparing Different Load-Balancing Systems

Criteria You Should Look for in a Superior Load-Balancing Solution

Vendor Credibility and Their Support Infrastructure

Load-Balancing Solutions from F5

First-Generation Load-Balancing Solutions

What Takes a Site Down

Guaranteeing Availability to Your Client

Cisco Systems’ LocalDirector

Scaling a Server Farm

Foundry Networks’ ServerIron

Content Delivery Networks

Today’s Content Delivery Landscape

Who Needs CDNs

What Do Content Publishers Require from CDNs

What CDN Service Providers Require

Industry Standardization Efforts

CDN Solutions from Various Vendors

Inktomi Content Delivery Suite

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 5 Storage Solutions

Introduction

Upfront Concerns and Selection Criteria

Concerns for Your Storage Devices

Directly Attached Storage in Your Infrastructure

Network Attached Storage Solutions

Storage Area Networks

The Need for SAN

Benefits of SAN

SAN Virtualization

NAS versus SAN

Comparing Fiber Channel to SCSI

SAN Management

Scalability and How It Affects Your Business

Storage in Your Infrastructure

Wire Speed and How It Can Help You

One versus Many

Fault Tolerance Features and Issues

Shared Resources

Data Backup

Remote Mirroring

Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks

SAN Solutions Offered by Various Vendors

IBM’s SAN Solution

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 6 ASP Security System Provisioning

Introduction

Security Policy

Developing a Security Policy

Privacy Policy

Security Components

Authentication

Confidentiality Protection

Incident Response

Security Auditing and Risk Assessment

Security Technologies and Attacks

Virtual Private Networks

Perimeter Firewalls

Embedded Firewalls

Intrusion Detection Systems

Types of Attack

Distributed Denial of Service

Prevention Techniques

Filtering RFC1918 Address Spaces

Ingress and Egress Filtering

Rate Limiting

TCP Intercept

Capturing Evidence

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 7 Management and Monitoring

Introduction

The Effect of Outsourcing

Service Level Agreements

What Are the Basic Components of SLAs for Frame Relay Circuits

What Service Levels Should the Service Provider Consider

Network Availability

PVC Availability

Average Network Delay and Average PVC Delay

Effective Throughput

Response Time

Time to Resolution or Repair

The Realities of Customer Compensation

What Will Your Customers Look for in Their Implemented SLA

What Are the Guidelines for Implementing the Monitoring Necessary to Handle These Tasks

Where Is Your Weakest Link

Making Your Company More Customer Oriented

How Service Providers Have Responded

Acceptable Performance

The Operation Support System Model

What Are the Basics of OSS

What Is OSS Interconnection, and What Does It Mean

API Functionality and Gateways

Supporting Your Data Services

Broadband Access Changes the Market

Getting Access to the Masses

Quality of Service

Management Systems for Your ASP

The TMN Outline

The Building Blocks of the TMN Model

How the OSI Functions in the TMN Model

The Logical TMN Model

What Tools Do You Need to Automate TMN

The ASP Transformation

Industry Examples of Successfully Deployed ASP Management Tools

ASP Infrastructure Operations

Pricing Models and Billing

Billing

Managing Billing with Partners

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 8 Designing the Infrastructure

Introduction

Design Considerations

Getting Started:The Design Process

The Design Process—Getting Down to Business

Site Considerations

Physical Equipment Space

Network Equipment Basics

Designing with the Hierarchy in Mind

Scalability of Hierarchical Internetworks

Manageability of Hierarchical Internetworks

Optimization of Broadcast and Multicast Control Traffic

Possible Types of Topology Design

Frame Relay Internetwork Design Considerations

Hierarchical Design for Frame Relay Internetworks

Hierarchical Meshed Frame Relay Internetworks

Hybrid-Meshed Frame Relay Internetworks

Regional Topologies for Frame Relay Networks

Broadcast Issues for Frame Relay Networks

Creating a Broadcast Queue for an Interface

Capacity Planning for Your Infrastructure

Connection and Expansion

Best Practices

Protocol Planning Concerns

Routing Protocols

Choosing the Right Interior Protocol

Route Selection

Addressing Considerations

Topology

Application and Network Services

Designing the Data Center Network

Terminal Data Centers

Application-Aware Networking

Traffic Detection and Classification

Admission Control

Traffic Classification

Scalability Considerations

Scaling Bandwidth

Scaling Considerations

Multimedia Services

IP Multicast

Virtual LANs and Emulated LANs

Policy in the Core

WAN Link Considerations

Routing and Scalability

Planning for the Future Growth of Your Company’s Infrastructure

Even More Network Scalability

Bridged Protocol Needs

Security in the Multilayer Model

High-Availability Design

High Availability

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Appendix A Sample Configuration for an Application Service Provider Network

Introduction

The Test Network

The Logical Network Overview

The Access Layer

The Distribution Layer

The Core Layer

Configuration with Cisco Systems Commands and References

Configuration for a Cisco Systems

Router That Is Located within the Core Layer

Configuration for a Cisco Systems

Configuration for a Second Cisco

Configuration for a Third Cisco Systems

Configuration for a Cisco Systems MGX

Summary

Appendix B ASP Configuration Handbook Fast Track

Index

