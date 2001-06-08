ASP Configuration Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Understanding ASPs: The new Internet business.
Application Service Providers (ASPs) appeal to small businesses by offering a wide variety of web-hosted software programs including e-commerce, communications, project management, financial, word processing and human resourse applications. ASPs offer inexpensive use of software and the ability to share access among people in different locations.
There is a huge buzz in the computing industry about ASPs and many ISPs (Internet Service Providers) are gearing up to become ASPs. These companies are in need of a guide - this is the first book to focus on how a company can become an ASP.
ASP Configuration Handbook: A Guide for ISPs covers all the business issues surrounding the transformation of an Internet Service Provider to an Application Service Provider, as well as the technical issues associated with offering applications to customers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 An Introduction to ASPs for ISPs
Introduction
Why This Book Is for You
What This Book Can Do for You
Definitions of Common ASP Terms
What Is an Internet Service Provider
What Is an Application Service Provider
What Is Information Technology Outsourcing
The Elements That Make an ASP Viable
Life Cycle for the Cost of Ownership
Possible Business Models and Offerings
Types of ASP Firms
Professional Consulting
Project-Based Service Providers
Outsourcing Providers
Staff Augmentation Providers
Education and Training Providers
Value-Added Resellers
The OSI-ISO Seven Layer Model
Layer 1:The Physical Layer
Layer 2:The Data-Link Layer
Layer 3:The Network Layer
Layer 4:The Transport Layer
Layer 5:The Session Layer
Layer 6:The Presentation Layer
Layer 7:The Application Layer
Layer 8:The Political Layer
Layer 9:The Religion Layer
Layer 10:The Financial Layer
Choosing the Best Platform for Your ASP
Hardware
Network Equipment
Cache Appliance Makers
Software
Business Drivers for the Conversion to ASP
Business Factors That Impact the ASP Model
Enabling Technologies
Technical Factors
Barriers to the ASP Business Model
System Integrators and Implementers
Internet Service Providers and Telecommunication Companies
Independent Software Vendors
Why All the Mergers
Performance Issues
Amount of System Uptime (Five Nines)
Failover
Clustering
Problems That Could Arise from Conversion
Major Issues in the Implementation of an ASP Model
What Is Needed to Sell Your Services
Necessary Components
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 2 The Business Case
Introduction
ISP Market Conditions
The Onset of Commoditization
Service Provider Business Requirements
The New Model
The Evolving ISP
The Steps Necessary to Offer Value
Deployment of Services
The Service Provider of the Future
The Finances Involved
The Case for Application Service Provider Conversion
Critical Success Factors
Business Models
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 3 Server Level Considerations
Introduction
Implementation,Where to Begin
Server Hardware
Software Solutions for Your ASP
System Software
Application Software Types
Web Applications
Database Applications
Server Redundancy
Under- and Over-Subscription
Network Service Considerations
Network Storage
Data Backups and How They Can Affect You
Software Selection
Virus Scanning Suggestions
Thin Client Solutions
ICA Protocol
Maintenance and Support Issues
Planned Upgrades
Break/Fix
System Monitoring
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 4 Performance Enhancement Technologies
Introduction
What Is Web Caching
Web Caching and How It Works
What Is Data Caching
How to Reduce Bandwidth Usage
Key Requirements for a Caching Solution
Deployment Models for Data Caching
Forward Proxy
Transparent Caching
Reverse Proxy
Cache Locations and Placement
What Are Cache Appliances
Load Balancing in Your Infrastructure
Localized Load Balancing
Distributed Load Balancing
Comparing Different Load-Balancing Systems
Criteria You Should Look for in a Superior Load-Balancing Solution
Vendor Credibility and Their Support Infrastructure
Load-Balancing Solutions from F5
First-Generation Load-Balancing Solutions
What Takes a Site Down
Guaranteeing Availability to Your Client
Cisco Systems’ LocalDirector
Scaling a Server Farm
Foundry Networks’ ServerIron
Content Delivery Networks
Today’s Content Delivery Landscape
Who Needs CDNs
What Do Content Publishers Require from CDNs
What CDN Service Providers Require
Industry Standardization Efforts
CDN Solutions from Various Vendors
Inktomi Content Delivery Suite
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 5 Storage Solutions
Introduction
Upfront Concerns and Selection Criteria
Concerns for Your Storage Devices
Directly Attached Storage in Your Infrastructure
Network Attached Storage Solutions
Storage Area Networks
The Need for SAN
Benefits of SAN
SAN Virtualization
NAS versus SAN
Comparing Fiber Channel to SCSI
SAN Management
Scalability and How It Affects Your Business
Storage in Your Infrastructure
Wire Speed and How It Can Help You
One versus Many
Fault Tolerance Features and Issues
Shared Resources
Data Backup
Remote Mirroring
Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks
SAN Solutions Offered by Various Vendors
IBM’s SAN Solution
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 6 ASP Security System Provisioning
Introduction
Security Policy
Developing a Security Policy
Privacy Policy
Security Components
Authentication
Confidentiality Protection
Incident Response
Security Auditing and Risk Assessment
Security Technologies and Attacks
Virtual Private Networks
Perimeter Firewalls
Embedded Firewalls
Intrusion Detection Systems
Types of Attack
Distributed Denial of Service
Prevention Techniques
Filtering RFC1918 Address Spaces
Ingress and Egress Filtering
Rate Limiting
TCP Intercept
Capturing Evidence
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 7 Management and Monitoring
Introduction
The Effect of Outsourcing
Service Level Agreements
What Are the Basic Components of SLAs for Frame Relay Circuits
What Service Levels Should the Service Provider Consider
Network Availability
PVC Availability
Average Network Delay and Average PVC Delay
Effective Throughput
Response Time
Time to Resolution or Repair
The Realities of Customer Compensation
What Will Your Customers Look for in Their Implemented SLA
What Are the Guidelines for Implementing the Monitoring Necessary to Handle These Tasks
Where Is Your Weakest Link
Making Your Company More Customer Oriented
How Service Providers Have Responded
Acceptable Performance
The Operation Support System Model
What Are the Basics of OSS
What Is OSS Interconnection, and What Does It Mean
API Functionality and Gateways
Supporting Your Data Services
Broadband Access Changes the Market
Getting Access to the Masses
Quality of Service
Management Systems for Your ASP
The TMN Outline
The Building Blocks of the TMN Model
How the OSI Functions in the TMN Model
The Logical TMN Model
What Tools Do You Need to Automate TMN
The ASP Transformation
Industry Examples of Successfully Deployed ASP Management Tools
ASP Infrastructure Operations
Pricing Models and Billing
Billing
Managing Billing with Partners
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 8 Designing the Infrastructure
Introduction
Design Considerations
Getting Started:The Design Process
The Design Process—Getting Down to Business
Site Considerations
Physical Equipment Space
Network Equipment Basics
Designing with the Hierarchy in Mind
Scalability of Hierarchical Internetworks
Manageability of Hierarchical Internetworks
Optimization of Broadcast and Multicast Control Traffic
Possible Types of Topology Design
Frame Relay Internetwork Design Considerations
Hierarchical Design for Frame Relay Internetworks
Hierarchical Meshed Frame Relay Internetworks
Hybrid-Meshed Frame Relay Internetworks
Regional Topologies for Frame Relay Networks
Broadcast Issues for Frame Relay Networks
Creating a Broadcast Queue for an Interface
Capacity Planning for Your Infrastructure
Connection and Expansion
Best Practices
Protocol Planning Concerns
Routing Protocols
Choosing the Right Interior Protocol
Route Selection
Addressing Considerations
Topology
Application and Network Services
Designing the Data Center Network
Terminal Data Centers
Application-Aware Networking
Traffic Detection and Classification
Admission Control
Traffic Classification
Scalability Considerations
Scaling Bandwidth
Scaling Considerations
Multimedia Services
IP Multicast
Virtual LANs and Emulated LANs
Policy in the Core
WAN Link Considerations
Routing and Scalability
Planning for the Future Growth of Your Company’s Infrastructure
Even More Network Scalability
Bridged Protocol Needs
Security in the Multilayer Model
High-Availability Design
High Availability
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Appendix A Sample Configuration for an Application Service Provider Network
Introduction
The Test Network
The Logical Network Overview
The Access Layer
The Distribution Layer
The Core Layer
Configuration with Cisco Systems Commands and References
Configuration for a Cisco Systems
Router That Is Located within the Core Layer
Configuration for a Cisco Systems
Configuration for a Second Cisco
Configuration for a Third Cisco Systems
Configuration for a Cisco Systems MGX
Summary
Appendix B ASP Configuration Handbook Fast Track
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2001
- Published:
- 8th June 2001
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475936