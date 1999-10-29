ASN.1 Complete - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122334351, 9780080499475

ASN.1 Complete

1st Edition

Authors: John Larmouth
eBook ISBN: 9780080499475
Paperback ISBN: 9780122334351
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 29th October 1999
Page Count: 472
Description

ASN.1 Complete teaches you everything you need to know about ASN.1-whether you're specifying a new protocol or implementing an existing one in a software or hardware development project. Inside, the author begins with an overview of ASN.1's most commonly encountered features, detailing and illustrating standard techniques for using them. He then goes on to apply the same practice-oriented approach to all of the notation's other features, providing you with an easy-to-navigate, truly comprehensive tutorial. The book also includes thorough documentation of both the Basic and the Packed Encoding Rules-indispensable coverage for anyone doing hand-encoding, and a valuable resource for anyone wanting a deeper understanding of how ASN.1 and ASN.1 tools work. The concluding section takes up the history of ASN.1, in terms of both the evolution of the notation itself and the role it has played in hundreds of protocols and thousands of applications developed since its inception.

Features

Covers all the features-common and not so common-available to you when writing a protocol specification using ASN.1. Teaches you to read, understand, and implement a specification written using ASN.1. Explains how ASN.1 tools work and how to use them. Contains hundreds of detailed examples, all verified using OSS's ASN.1 Tools package.* Considers ASN.1 in relation to other protocol specification standards.

Table of Contents

Contents

Foreword

Introduction

SECTION I - ASN.1 OVERVIEW

Chapter 1 Specification of protocols Chapter 2 Introduction to ASN.1 Chapter 3 Structuring an ASN.1 specification Chapter 4 The basic data types and construction mechanisms - closure Chapter 5 Reference to more complex areas Chapter 6 Using an ASN.1 compiler Chapter 7 Management and design issues for ASN.1 specification and implementation SECTION II - FURTHER DETAILS

Chapter 1 The object identifier type Chapter 2 The character string types Chapter 3 Subtyping Chapter 4 Tagging Chapter 5 Extensibility, Exceptions, and Version Brackets Chapter 6 Information Object Classes, Constraints, and Parameterization Chapter 7 More on classes, constraints, and parameterization SECTION III - ENCODINGS

Chapter 1 Introduction to encoding rules Chapter 2 The Basic Encoding Rules Chapter 3 The Packed Encoding Rules Chapter 4 Other ASN.1-related encoding rules SECTION IV - HISTORY AND APPLICATIONS

Chapter 1 The development of ASN.1 Chapter 2 Applications of ASN.1 APPENDICES 1 The Wineco protocol scenario 2 The full protocol for Wineco 3 Compiler output for C support for the Wineco protocol 4 Compiler output for Java support for the Wineco protocol 5 ASN.1 resources via the Web

INDEX

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080499475
Paperback ISBN:
9780122334351

About the Author

John Larmouth

John Larmouth was the Founding Director of the Information Technology Institute at the University of Salford, where he has worked for over twenty years. A graduate of Cambridge University, he has been involved with ASN.1 since its introduction as an ISO standard in the early 1980s. He served as Editor of the Standard for the first ten years of ASN.1's existence and has been ISO Rapporteur for ASN.1 for the past decade.

Ratings and Reviews

