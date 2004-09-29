ASIC and FPGA Verification
1st Edition
A Guide to Component Modeling
Table of Contents
1.Introduction to Board-Level Verification; 2.Tour of a simple model; 3.VHDL packages for component models; 4.Introduction to SDF; 5.Anatomy of a VITAL Model; 6.Modeling Delays; 7.VITAL truth tables; 8.Modeling timing constraints; 9.Modeling registered devices; 10.Conditional delays and timing constraints; 11.Negative timing constraints; 12.Timing Files and Backannotation; 13.Adding Timing to Your RTL Code; 14.Modeling Memories; 15.Considerations for Component Modeling; 16.Modeling Component Centric Features; 17.Testbenches for Component Models
Description
Richard Munden demonstrates how to create and use simulation models for verifying ASIC and FPGA designs and board-level designs that use off-the-shelf digital components. Based on the VHDL/VITAL standard, these models include timing constraints and propagation delays that are required for accurate verification of today’s digital designs.
ASIC and FPGA Verification: A Guide to Component Modeling expertly illustrates how ASICs and FPGAs can be verified in the larger context of a board or a system. It is a valuable resource for any designer who simulates multi-chip digital designs.
Key Features
Provides numerous models and a clearly defined methodology for performing board-level simulation.
Covers the details of modeling for verification of both logic and timing.
*First book to collect and teach techniques for using VHDL to model "off-the-shelf" or "IP" digital components for use in FPGA and board-level design verification.
Readership
Digital system designers and industry short courses focused on component modeling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2005
- Published:
- 29th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475929
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125105811
Reviews
Today it is still very difficult to verify board or larger system designs through simulation or any other technique. This important book addresses the largest ingredient needed to make simulation possible—the availability of integrated circuit component models. Addressed inside is how to use VITAL extensions and other conventions with VHDL to develop interoperable, reusable models. Only by adopting the standards and practices described in this book can the industry benefit and make system simulation feasible. —Randy Harr, Sevni Technology This book provides not only an excellent reference for those who write component models for board level verification, but also a much needed introduction to SDF and VITAL for timing simulation. —Hardy Pottinger, University of Missouri-Rolla
About the Authors
Richard Munden Author
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, Free Model Foundry