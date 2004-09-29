ASIC and FPGA Verification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125105811, 9780080475929

ASIC and FPGA Verification

1st Edition

A Guide to Component Modeling

Authors: Richard Munden
eBook ISBN: 9780080475929
Paperback ISBN: 9780125105811
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 29th September 2004
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
50.99
43.34
6300.00
5355.00
75.44
64.12
73.95
62.86
55.95
47.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
53.95
45.86
42.99
36.54
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1.Introduction to Board-Level Verification; 2.Tour of a simple model; 3.VHDL packages for component models; 4.Introduction to SDF; 5.Anatomy of a VITAL Model; 6.Modeling Delays; 7.VITAL truth tables; 8.Modeling timing constraints; 9.Modeling registered devices; 10.Conditional delays and timing constraints; 11.Negative timing constraints; 12.Timing Files and Backannotation; 13.Adding Timing to Your RTL Code; 14.Modeling Memories; 15.Considerations for Component Modeling; 16.Modeling Component Centric Features; 17.Testbenches for Component Models

Description

Richard Munden demonstrates how to create and use simulation models for verifying ASIC and FPGA designs and board-level designs that use off-the-shelf digital components. Based on the VHDL/VITAL standard, these models include timing constraints and propagation delays that are required for accurate verification of today’s digital designs.

ASIC and FPGA Verification: A Guide to Component Modeling expertly illustrates how ASICs and FPGAs can be verified in the larger context of a board or a system. It is a valuable resource for any designer who simulates multi-chip digital designs.

Key Features

Provides numerous models and a clearly defined methodology for performing board-level simulation. Covers the details of modeling for verification of both logic and timing.
*First book to collect and teach techniques for using VHDL to model "off-the-shelf" or "IP" digital components for use in FPGA and board-level design verification.

Readership

Digital system designers and industry short courses focused on component modeling

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080475929
Paperback ISBN:
9780125105811

Reviews

Today it is still very difficult to verify board or larger system designs through simulation or any other technique. This important book addresses the largest ingredient needed to make simulation possible—the availability of integrated circuit component models. Addressed inside is how to use VITAL extensions and other conventions with VHDL to develop interoperable, reusable models. Only by adopting the standards and practices described in this book can the industry benefit and make system simulation feasible. —Randy Harr, Sevni Technology This book provides not only an excellent reference for those who write component models for board level verification, but also a much needed introduction to SDF and VITAL for timing simulation. —Hardy Pottinger, University of Missouri-Rolla

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Richard Munden Author

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO, Free Model Foundry

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.