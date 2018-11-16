Asiatic Liver Fluke - From Basic Science to Public Health, Part B, Volume 102
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Plasmodium genetics. An approach to learn and end human malaria
2. Leishmania tropica: what we know from experimental models
3. Extracellular vesicles in host-parasite interaction
4. Cathepsins and vaccines for fascioliosis
5. Evolution in fungi and drug resistance
Description
Asiatic Liver Fluke - From Basic Science to Public Health, Volume 102, is a well-known and respected outlet for detailed and comprehensive reviews written by experts covering all aspects of parasitology. This latest release covers topics of interest, including Plasmodium genetics: An approach to learn and end human, Leishmania tropica: what we know from experimental models, Extracellular vesicles in host-parasite interaction, Cathepsins and vaccines for fascioliasis, and Evolution in fungi and drug resistance.
Key Features
- Presents a well-known and respected outlet for detailed and comprehensive reviews written by experts covering all aspects of parasitology
- Includes sections that cover taxonomy, ecology and population genetics
Readership
Anyone with an interest in parasitology including students, research scientists, teachers, clinicians both veterinary and medical, control programme managers, fund managers and policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155325
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151914
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Banchob Sripa Serial Volume Editor
Dr Sripa is an Associate Professor of Pathology in the Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine at Khon Kaen University, Khon Kaen,Thailand
Affiliations and Expertise
Khon Kaen University, Khon Kaen, Thailand
Paul Brindley Serial Volume Editor
Dr Paul Brindley is a Director at the Brindley Laboratory, School of Medicine and Health Sciences at George Washington University, Washington, D.C., USA
Affiliations and Expertise
George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA