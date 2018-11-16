Asiatic Liver Fluke - From Basic Science to Public Health, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151914, 9780128155325

Asiatic Liver Fluke - From Basic Science to Public Health, Part B, Volume 102

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Banchob Sripa Paul Brindley
eBook ISBN: 9780128155325
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128151914
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2018
Page Count: 180
Table of Contents

  1. Plasmodium genetics. An approach to learn and end human malaria
    2. Leishmania tropica: what we know from experimental models
    3. Extracellular vesicles in host-parasite interaction
    4. Cathepsins and vaccines for fascioliosis
    5. Evolution in fungi and drug resistance

Description

Asiatic Liver Fluke - From Basic Science to Public Health, Volume 102, is a well-known and respected outlet for detailed and comprehensive reviews written by experts covering all aspects of parasitology. This latest release covers topics of interest, including Plasmodium genetics: An approach to learn and end human, Leishmania tropica: what we know from experimental models, Extracellular vesicles in host-parasite interaction, Cathepsins and vaccines for fascioliasis, and Evolution in fungi and drug resistance.

Key Features

  • Presents a well-known and respected outlet for detailed and comprehensive reviews written by experts covering all aspects of parasitology
  • Includes sections that cover taxonomy, ecology and population genetics

Readership

Anyone with an interest in parasitology including students, research scientists, teachers, clinicians both veterinary and medical, control programme managers, fund managers and policy makers

About the Serial Volume Editors

Banchob Sripa Serial Volume Editor

Dr Sripa is an Associate Professor of Pathology in the Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine at Khon Kaen University, Khon Kaen,Thailand

Affiliations and Expertise

Khon Kaen University, Khon Kaen, Thailand

Paul Brindley Serial Volume Editor

Dr Paul Brindley is a Director at the Brindley Laboratory, School of Medicine and Health Sciences at George Washington University, Washington, D.C., USA

Affiliations and Expertise

George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA

