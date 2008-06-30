Asian Business Groups
1st Edition
Context, Governance and Performance
Table of Contents
The bright and dark sides of Asian business groups; Prototypes: Colonial business groups in Asia before 1945; Continuity and change in Japan’s business groups; State-constructed business groups: the Korean chaebol; Searching for business groups in Taiwan; Business groups in mainland China; Hong Kong based business groups; Business groups in India; Ethnic Chinese business groups in Southeast Asia: Social capital and institutional persistence; The development of Asia’s business groups.
Description
The Asian economic landscape is dominated by various types of business group. Asian Business Groups provides a comprehensive review and introduction to the different types of business group. The origins and founding context of groups from particular national settings form the basic structure of the book. Emphasis is given to both the similarities and differences in group governance and performance and the implications for Asian international competitiveness are addressed.
Key Features
- Multidisciplinary framework that integrates managerial, sociological, and economic perspectives on business groups and permits analysis of both their positive and negative aspects
- Comprehensive survey of empirical findings on the financial and market performance
- Sensitivity to the changing historical context and major events that have shaped business group development and dynamics
Readership
Students and academics in Asian studies and international business managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 30th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632391
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342441
About the Authors
Michael Carney Author
Professor Michael Carney joined Concordia University’s Department of Management in 1984. He has held visiting positions at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Tianjin University and the University of South Australia. He has published some 40 papers and book chapters appearing in Journals such as Asia Pacific Journal of Management, Asia Pacific Business Review, Entrepreneurship: Theory and Practice, Family Business Review, Handbook of Asian Management and Organization, Journal of Management Studies, Organization Studies, and Strategic Management Journal. Strategic Management Journal, Journal of Management Studies and Organization Studies. He is currently a Senior Editor at the Asia-Pacific Journal of Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Concordia University, Canada