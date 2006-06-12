Asian Blepharoplasty and the Eyelid Crease with DVD

This new edition is unique in its exclusive focus on all aspects of Asian blepharoplasty. You'll gain in-depth knowledge and essential understanding of anatomical differences and corresponding techniques for people of varying age and ethnic groups. Thoroughly updated, state-of-the-art coverage spans the latest procedures...from preoperative preparation through operative techniques, outcomes, and postoperative instructions. Step-by-step descriptions of every procedure, lavishly illustrated with full-color photographs and completely redrawn line drawings, provide helpful guidance to help you achieve superior, consistent surgical results. Plus, receive a Bonus DVD-ROM with 20 detailed clinical cases covering both primary and revisional techniques, narrated by Dr. Chen.