Asian Blepharoplasty and the Eyelid Crease with DVD
2nd Edition
Description
This new edition is unique in its exclusive focus on all aspects of Asian blepharoplasty. You'll gain in-depth knowledge and essential understanding of anatomical differences and corresponding techniques for people of varying age and ethnic groups. Thoroughly updated, state-of-the-art coverage spans the latest procedures...from preoperative preparation through operative techniques, outcomes, and postoperative instructions. Step-by-step descriptions of every procedure, lavishly illustrated with full-color photographs and completely redrawn line drawings, provide helpful guidance to help you achieve superior, consistent surgical results. Plus, receive a Bonus DVD-ROM with 20 detailed clinical cases covering both primary and revisional techniques, narrated by Dr. Chen.
Key Features
- Presents concise, practical information in an easy-to-use format—ideal for use in the office and OR.
- Clarifies the terminology associated with Asian blepharoplasty.
- Provides step-by-step descriptions of the author's practice-proven surgical techniques.
- Clearly explains the anatomy that is essential to the performance of surgical procedures.
- Comprehensive spread-sheets listing all significant literature references in the last 100 years.
- Discusses common and rare instances of suboptimal results and their revision.
- Bonus DVD-ROM with 20 detailed clinical cases, 12 covering primary and 8 covering revisional techniques, narrated by Dr. Chen. View full cases or clips of specific techniques performed on different patients.
Table of Contents
- Historical Considerations
2. Comparative Anatomy of the Eyelids
3. Upper Lid Crease—Terminology and Configurations
4. Preoperative Counseling
5. Suture Ligation Methods
6. External Incision Methods
7. Asian Blepharoplasty Steps: The First Vector
8. The Second Vector—Excision of Preseptal Orbicularis and Septum as a Myocutaneous mini-flap
9. Advanced Concept of Triangular, Trapezoidal and Rectangular Debulking of Eyelid Tissues—Application in Asian Blepharoplasty
10. Optimal Wound Closure and Lid Crease Formation
11. Postoperative Care
12. Suboptimal Results and Parameters of Complications
13. Revision and Correction of Suboptimal Results—Advanced Concepts
14. Primary Cases of Asian Blepharoplasty—Before-and-After
15. Suboptimal Results and Revision Operations
16. The Concept of a Glide Zone as it relates to Upper Lid Crease, Lid Fold and Application in Revisional Blepharoplasty
17. Advanced Concepts: The Beveled Approach and Mid-Lamellar Clearance in Revisional Asian Blepharoplasty
18. Asian Eyelid Surgery: My Thoughts (by Khoo Boo-Chai)
19. Park Z-epicanthoplasty (by Jung Park)
20. Outlook—Challenge in Aesthetic Surgery of the Asian Eyelid
Appendix 1: Pre-1952 Japanese Literature on Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery(in Japanese)
Appendix 2: Modern Literature on Asian Eyelid Surgery (in English)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 12th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039058
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750675741
About the Author
William Chen
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Department of Ophthalmology, University of California Los Angeles, School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, USA; Senior Attending Surgeon, Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Service, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California, USA; Private Practice, Long Beach and Newport Beach, California, USA