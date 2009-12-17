Acclaimed for its unsurpassed readability and manageable scope, Ashcraft’s Pediatric Surgery presents authoritative, practical guidance on treating the entire range of surgical problems in infants, children, and adolescents. The new 5th Edition continues this excellent legacy with its thoroughly updated coverage of today’s hot topics including the increased use of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) for pediatric patients, urology, bariatric surgery in adolescents, and evidence-based treatments and outcomes in children. Expert Consult functionality—new to this edition—offers convenient access to the complete contents of the book, along with bonus surgical videos that demonstrate many of the new techniques and procedures from the text to help you refine your skills.