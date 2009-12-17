Ashcraft's Pediatric Surgery - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781416061274, 9781455708666

Ashcraft's Pediatric Surgery

5th Edition

Authors: George Holcomb J. Patrick Murphy
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416061274
eBook ISBN: 9781455708666
eBook ISBN: 9781437723120
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th December 2009
Page Count: 1128
Description

Acclaimed for its unsurpassed readability and manageable scope, Ashcraft’s Pediatric Surgery presents authoritative, practical guidance on treating the entire range of surgical problems in infants, children, and adolescents. The new 5th Edition continues this excellent legacy with its thoroughly updated coverage of today’s hot topics including the increased use of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) for pediatric patients, urology, bariatric surgery in adolescents, and evidence-based treatments and outcomes in children. Expert Consult functionality—new to this edition—offers convenient access to the complete contents of the book, along with bonus surgical videos that demonstrate many of the new techniques and procedures from the text to help you refine your skills.

Key Features

  • Covers the complete range of surgical problems in infants, children, and adolescents, for comprehensive guidance in one convenient resource.

  • Offers coverage of minimally invasive surgery, including laparoscopy and thoracoscopy, outlining the pros and cons of each approach.

  • Discusses timely topics such as bariatric surgery in adolescents and evidence-based treatments and outcomes in children.

  • Includes surgical videos—many new to this edition—which demonstrate how to perform key techniques.

  • Emphasizes a clinical focus for a broad spectrum of pediatric surgical disorders, for coverage that targets the material most important to you.

  • Features a user-friendly format that makes review easy for certification and recertification exams.

About the Author

George Holcomb

Affiliations and Expertise

Katharine Berry Richardson Professor of Surgery, Senior Vice-President, The Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, MO, USA

J. Patrick Murphy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, The Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, MO, USA

