Asbestos and Disease
1st Edition
Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780323140072
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1978
Page Count: 549
Description
Asbestos and Disease provides a much-needed comprehensive compendium and presentation of accumulated information on asbestos and disease. Organized into five parts, this book begins with the nature, occurrence, properties, mining, milling, manufacturing, and use of asbestos minerals. Some chapters follow on the identification, quantification, and environmental distribution of asbestos fibers. This book also tackles the asbestotic and neoplastic effects of asbestos. The pathogenic mechanisms, prevention, and control of asbestos are also addressed. This work will provide nonspecialists with easily comprehensible and meaningful data that will assist them in their endeavors in this field.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I Asbestos and Its Distribution
1 Historical Background
Early Beginnings
The Intermediate Years
The Breakthrough Period
Development of Manufacture and Use
Recognition of Pathogenicity
Appearance of Other Pathological Consequences
State of Medical Knowledge in the Early 1960's
2 Asbestos Minerals: Nature, Occurrence, and Properties
Geological Formation
Chemical Characteristics
Physical Characteristics
Grading
Talc
3 Mining, Milling, Manufacturing, and Use
Mining
Milling
Manufacturing
End Uses
Disposal of Wastes Containing Asbestos
4 Identification and Quantitation of Asbestos Fibers
Basic Considerations in Sampling of Airborne Dust
Collection of Airborne Dust Samples
Dust Examination by Light Microscopy
Dust Examination by Electron Beam Methods
Constraints on Electron Beam Methods: Ancillary Techniques
Determination of Asbestos in Tissue
Examination of Water and Food for Asbestos
5 Environmental Distribution
Asbestos in Air
Asbestos in Water
Asbestos in Food and Drugs
Asbestos in Consumer Products
Part II Asbestotic Effects
6 Basic Clinical Considerations
7 Characteristics and Etiology of Parenchymal Asbestosis
Definition
Pathology
Clinical Characteristics
Etiology
8 Characteristics and Etiology of Pleural Asbestosis
Definition
Pathology
Clinical Characteristics
Etiology
9 Prevalence, Diagnosis, and Course of the Asbestoses
Prevalence
Diagnosis
Clinical Course
Part III Neoplastic Effects
10 Characteristics and Etiology of Mesothelioma
Definition
Pathology
Clinical Manifestations
Etiology
11 Prevalance, Diagnosis, and Course of Mesothelioma
Prevalence
Diagnosis
Clinical Course
12 Characteristics, Etiology, and Prevalence of Asbestos-Associated Carcinoma
Definition
Special Features
Etiology
Prevalence
Part IV Pathogenic Mechanisms
13 Respiratory Portal of Entry
Anatomy
Physiology of Air Flow
Particle Desposition
Clearance
Effects of Disease and of Other Pollutants
14 The Gastrointestinal Tract and Other Portals of Entry
Sources of Alimentary Intake
Physical Situation at the Bowel Wall
Evidence for Penetration of Gastrointestinal Wall
Pathogenic Significance of Ingested Asbestos
Other Portals of Entry
15 General Tissue Reactions and Cytotoxicity
Some Problems
Movement of Fibers
Hemolytic Properties of Asbestos Fibers
In Vitro Cytotoxic Effects of Asbestos
Immunological Reactions
16 Phagocytosis and the Asbestos Body
Origin of Phagocytes
Process of Phagocytosis
Formation of Asbestos Bodies
17 Fibrogenesis and Tumorigenesis
Fibrogenesis from Asbestos
Tumorigenesis from Asbestos
Relation of Pathogenesis to Fiber Size
Part V Prevention and Control
18 Regulatory Principles and Objectives
Information Required for Formulation of Criteria
Status of Information on Asbestos
19 Examples of National Regulatory Development
Development of Standards in the United States
Development of Workplace Standards in Great Britain
Notes on Action Taken in Other Countries
20 Procedures for Prevention and Control
Substitution of Less Hazardous Materials
Suppression of Dust at Source
Rapid Removal
Personal Protection
Other Action
Supervision
Education
Bibliography
Addendum
Subject Index
About the Author
Bozzano Luisa
