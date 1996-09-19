Artificial Vision
1st Edition
Image Description, Recognition, and Communication
Table of Contents
Preface. Part I: Active Vision: V. Cantoni, G. Caputo, and L. Lombardi, Attentional Engagement in Vision Systems. Y. Yeshurun, Attentional Mechanisms in Computer Vision. M. Savini, The Active Vision Idea. E. Trucco, Active Model Acquisition and Sensor Planning. A. Verri, The Regularization of Early Vision. Part II: Integrating Visual Modules: M. Bertolotto, E. Bruzzone, and L. DeFloriani, Geometric Modeling and Spatial Reasoning.V. Roberto, Vision as Uncertain Knowledge. V. Di Gesu and D. Tegolo, Distributed Systems for Fusion of Visual Infomation. E. Ardizzone, A. Chella, and S. Gaglio, Hybrid Computation and Reasoning for Artificial Vision. Part III: VisualCommunication: A.M. Iacono, Illusion and Difference. S. Levialdi, P. Mussio, N. Bianchi, and P. Bottoni, Computing with/on Images. A. Del Bimbo, Visual Databases. S-K. Chang, Visual Languages for Tele-Action Objects. Subject Index.
Description
Artificial Vision is a rapidly growing discipline, aiming to build computational models of the visual functionalities in humans, as well as machines that emulate them. Visual communication in itself involves a numberof challenging topics with a dramatic impact on contemporary culture where human-computer interaction and human dialogue play a more and more significant role.
This state-of-the-art book brings together carefully selected review articles from world renowned researchers at the forefront of this exciting area. The contributions cover topics including image processing, computational geometry, optics, pattern recognition, and computer science. The book is divided into three sections. Part I covers active vision; Part II deals with the integration of visual with cognitive capabilities; and Part III concerns visual communication.
Artificial Vision will be essential reading for students and researchers in image processing, vision, and computer science who want to grasp the current concepts and future directions of this challenging field.
Key Features
This state-of-the-art book brings together selected review articles and accounts of current projects from world-renowned researchers at the forefront of this exciting area. The contributions cover topics such as:
- Psychology of perception
- Image processing
- Computational geometry
- Visual knowledge representation and languages
It is this truly multi-disciplinary approach that has produced successful theories and applications for the subject.
Readership
Advanced Undergraduates, graduates, researchers in image processing, vision and computer science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 19th September 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527604
About the Editors
Stefano Levialdi Editor
Dr Stefano Levialdi, IEEE Life Fellow, has published 300 papers on image processing, image communication and, in these last years, his research has focused on Human/Computer Interaction (visual languages and usability). He is Full Professor of Computer Science at Sapienza, Rome University since 1981. He won the Chair of Excelence at Carlos III University in Madrid. He has organized, chaired and contributed to over 50 International meetings. He is the Director of LUA (Laboratory of Usability and Accessibility at Sapienza). He is now retired, but works for the Elsevier Journal (JVLC) and reviews national research projects. His email is: stefano.levialdi@gmail.com
Affiliations and Expertise
Sapienza Rome University, Italy
Virginio Cantoni Editor
Virginio Cantoni received the Laurea (cum laude) in Electronic Engineering in 1972 from Pavia University, Italy. He was a researcher of the Italian National Research Council from 1975 to 1983, and is presently a Full Professor of Computer Programming at Pavia University. From 1989 to 1995 Cantoni was Director of the Deparment of Computer Engineering, and from 1985 to 1990, he was the President of the Italian Group of the International Association for Pattern Recognition. He has been a Visiting Professor at Rutgers University, and has been Invited Professor at the Paris XI University. Levialdi is a Fellow of the IAPR and a senior member of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita di Pavia, Italy
Vito Roberto Editor
Vito Roberto is Associated Professor at the Computer Science Faculty, University of Udine, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita di Udine
About the Series Editors
Edward Powers Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, Austin
Doug Gray Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CRC for Sensor Signal and Information Processing, Signal Processing Research Institute, Technology Park
Richard Green Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Engineering Practice