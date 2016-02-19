Artificial Recharge of Groundwater
Artificial Recharge of Groundwater focuses on artificial recharge of groundwater basins as a means to increase the natural supply of groundwater, along with the technical issues involved. Special emphasis is placed on the use of reclaimed municipal wastewater as a source for artificial recharge of groundwater. This book is comprised of 26 chapters organized into five sections. After reviewing the state of the art of artificial recharge of groundwater, the discussion turns to the fundamental aspects of groundwater recharge, including the role of artificial recharge in groundwater basin management, recharge methods, hydraulics, monitoring, and modeling. The next section considers pretreatment processes for wastewater and renovation of wastewater with rapid-infiltration land treatment systems and describes the health effects of wastewater reuse in groundwater recharge. A number of artificial recharge operations using reclaimed wastewater are then highlighted, focusing on cases in various countries including Israel, Germany, Poland, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United States. The remaining chapters look at the extent of contaminant removal by the soil system and the fate of micropollutants during groundwater recharge as well as the legal and economic aspects of groundwater recharge. Research needs for groundwater quality management are also explored. This monograph is written for civil and sanitary engineers, agricultural engineers, hydrologists, environmental scientists, and research scientists as well as public works officials, consulting engineers, agriculturalists, industrialists, and students at colleges and universities.
I. Overview and Fundamental Considerations
1. Overview: Artificial Recharge of Groundwater
2. Role of Artificial Recharge in Groundwater Basin Management
3. Conjunctive Use of Surface and Ground Waters
4. Artificial Recharge: Methods, Hydraulics, and Monitoring
5. Modeling of Groundwater Response to Artificial Recharge
6. Groundwater Sampling during Artificial Recharge: Equipment, Techniques, and Data Analysis
II. Groundwater Recharge with Reclaimed Wastewater
7. Pretreatment Processes for Groundwater Recharge
8. Renovation of Wastewater with Rapid-Infiltration Land Treatment Systems
9. Pathogen Removal from Wastewater during Groundwater Recharge
10. EPA's Research Program on Health Effects of Wastewater Reuse for Potable Purposes
11. Health Aspects of Groundwater Recharge
III. Groundwater Recharge Operations
12. Groundwater Recharge Operations at Water Factory 21, Orange County, California
13. Operations at the Cedar Creek Wastewater Reclamation - Recharge Facilities, Nassau County, New York
14. Proposed Groundwater Recharge at El Paso, Texas
15. Groundwater Recharge for Wastewater Reuse in the Dan Region Project: Summary of Five-Year Experience, 1977-1981
16. The Role of Riverbank Filtration along the Rhine River for Municipal and Industrial Water Supply
17. Bank and Dune Infiltration of Surface Water in The Netherlands
18. Role of Groundwater Recharge in the Water Resource Management in Poland
19. Control of Surface Runoff by Subsurface Infiltration of Stormwater: A Case Study in Japan
IV. Fate of Micropollutants during Groundwater Recharge
20. Micropollutant Removal in Rapid Infiltration
21. Soil Deposition of Trace Metals during Groundwater Recharge Using Surface Spreading
22. Processes Affecting the Movement and Fate of Trace Organics in the Subsurface Environment
23. Field Observations of Organic Contaminant Behavior in the Palo Alto Bay lands
V. Legal and Economic Aspects of Groundwater Recharge and Research for Groundwater Quality Management
24. Groundwater Recharge with Reclaimed Wastewater: Legal Questions in California
25. Economic Aspects of Groundwater Recharge
26. Research for Groundwater Quality Management
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 1st August 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163208