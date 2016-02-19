Artificial Paranoia
1st Edition
A Computer Simulation of Paranoid Processes
Authors: Kenneth Mark Colby
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483153261
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 126
Description
Artificial Paranoia: A Computer Simulation of Paranoid Processes is a seven-chapter book that begins by explaining the concept, characteristics, and theories of paranoia. Subsequent chapters focus on the explanations, models, and symbol-processing theory of the paranoid mode. Another chapter explores language-recognition processes for understanding dialogues in teletyped psychiatric interviews. The last three chapters explore the central processes of the model, validation, and evaluation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 The Paranoid Mode
The Concept of Paranoia
Characteristics of Clinical Paranoia
Theories of Paranoia
Chapter 2 Explanations and Models
The Nature of Explanation
Symbolic Models
The Nature of Algorithms
Analogy
Functional Equivalence
Chapter 3 A Symbol-Processing Theory of the Paranoid Mode
Hypotheses and Assumptions
Initial Conditions
Chapter 4 Language-Recognition Processes for Understanding Dialogues in Teletyped Psychiatric Interviews
Chapter 5 The Central Processes of the Model
Chapter 6 Validation
Some Tests
Method
Patients
Judges
Chapter 7 Evaluation
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 126
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153261
About the Author
Kenneth Mark Colby
About the Editor
Arnold P. Goldstein
Leonard Krasner
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.