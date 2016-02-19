Artificial Paranoia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080181622, 9781483153261

Artificial Paranoia

1st Edition

A Computer Simulation of Paranoid Processes

Authors: Kenneth Mark Colby
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483153261
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 126
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Artificial Paranoia: A Computer Simulation of Paranoid Processes is a seven-chapter book that begins by explaining the concept, characteristics, and theories of paranoia. Subsequent chapters focus on the explanations, models, and symbol-processing theory of the paranoid mode. Another chapter explores language-recognition processes for understanding dialogues in teletyped psychiatric interviews. The last three chapters explore the central processes of the model, validation, and evaluation.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 The Paranoid Mode

The Concept of Paranoia

Characteristics of Clinical Paranoia

Theories of Paranoia

Chapter 2 Explanations and Models

The Nature of Explanation

Symbolic Models

The Nature of Algorithms

Analogy

Functional Equivalence

Chapter 3 A Symbol-Processing Theory of the Paranoid Mode

Hypotheses and Assumptions

Initial Conditions

Chapter 4 Language-Recognition Processes for Understanding Dialogues in Teletyped Psychiatric Interviews

Chapter 5 The Central Processes of the Model

Chapter 6 Validation

Some Tests

Method

Patients

Judges

Chapter 7 Evaluation

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
126
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153261

About the Author

Kenneth Mark Colby

About the Editor

Arnold P. Goldstein

Leonard Krasner

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.