Artificial Neural Networks, 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444894885, 9781483298061

Artificial Neural Networks, 2

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1992 International Conference on Artificial Neural Networks (ICANN-92) Brighton, United Kingdom, 4-7 September, 1992

Editors: I. Aleksander J. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483298061
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th August 1992
Page Count: 863
Description

This two-volume proceedings compilation is a selection of research papers presented at the ICANN-92. The scope of the volumes is interdisciplinary, ranging from the minutiae of VLSI hardware, to new discoveries in neurobiology, through to the workings of the human mind. USA and European research is well represented, including not only new thoughts from old masters but also a large number of first-time authors who are ensuring the continued development of the field.

Table of Contents

Volume I:Plenaries (8 papers). Learning Theory 1 (17 papers). Learning Theory 2 (16 papers). Deterministic Nets and Learning 3 (18 papers). Neuromathematics 1 (16 papers). Neuromathematics 2 (16 papers). Sensorimotor Control (10 papers). Vision 1 (17 papers). Robotics and Control (13 papers). Weightless Systems (14 papers). Hybrid Systems (15 papers). Speech/Vision 2 (16 papers). Volume II: Neurobiology 1 (11 papers). Neurobiology 2 (11 papers). Algorithms 1 (17 papers). Algorithms 2 (14 papers). Signal Processing (7 papers). Pattern Recognition 1 (11 papers). Applications and Pattern Recognition 2 (15 papers). Software (12 papers). Cognitive Systems (23 papers). Hardware (17 papers). Commercial/Industrial Hardware Systems (16 papers). Algorithms and Applications 1 (15 papers). Algorithms and Application 2 (13 papers). Author Index.

Details

No. of pages:
863
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483298061

About the Editor

I. Aleksander

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, UK

J. Taylor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, King's College London, London, UK

