Artificial Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080341125, 9781483154367

Artificial Intelligence

1st Edition

State of the Art Report 15:3

Editors: J R Ennals
eBook ISBN: 9781483154367
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 300
Description

Artificial Intelligence: State of the Art Report is a two-part report consisting of the invited papers and the analysis. The editor first gives an introduction to the invited papers before presenting each paper and the analysis, and then concludes with the list of references related to the study. The invited papers explore the various aspects of artificial intelligence. The analysis part assesses the major advances in artificial intelligence and provides a balanced analysis of the state of the art in this field. The Bibliography compiles the most important published material on the subject of artificial intelligence and includes all the materials cited in the invited paper and analysis references.

Table of Contents


Editors' Foreword

Publisher's Note

Introduction to the Invited Papers

Invited Papers

1 Pattern Analysis-an Opportunity for Research and Development

2 Logic in Artificial Intelligence

3 Knowledge Representation

4 Knowledge Elicitation

5 Knowledge-Based Management Systems and Data Processing

6 Advanced Robotics and Computer Vision

7 Artificial Intelligence in Education and Training

8 Artificial Intelligence Applications

9 Human and Machine Learning

10 The Changing Shape of the Mind

Invited Paper References

Analysis

1 Introduction

2 The Objectives of Artificial Intelligence Research

3 Expert Systems and Other Areas of Artificial Intelligence

4 Logic, Language and Commonsense

5 Problem Solving and Building Systems

6 New Generation Computing and Collaboration

Analysis references

Bibliography

An annotated bibliography of Artificial Intelligence

Index

Subject and Contributor Index


