Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
State of the Art Report 15:3
Description
Artificial Intelligence: State of the Art Report is a two-part report consisting of the invited papers and the analysis. The editor first gives an introduction to the invited papers before presenting each paper and the analysis, and then concludes with the list of references related to the study. The invited papers explore the various aspects of artificial intelligence. The analysis part assesses the major advances in artificial intelligence and provides a balanced analysis of the state of the art in this field. The Bibliography compiles the most important published material on the subject of artificial intelligence and includes all the materials cited in the invited paper and analysis references.
Table of Contents
Editors' Foreword
Publisher's Note
Introduction to the Invited Papers
Invited Papers
1 Pattern Analysis-an Opportunity for Research and Development
2 Logic in Artificial Intelligence
3 Knowledge Representation
4 Knowledge Elicitation
5 Knowledge-Based Management Systems and Data Processing
6 Advanced Robotics and Computer Vision
7 Artificial Intelligence in Education and Training
8 Artificial Intelligence Applications
9 Human and Machine Learning
10 The Changing Shape of the Mind
Invited Paper References
Analysis
1 Introduction
2 The Objectives of Artificial Intelligence Research
3 Expert Systems and Other Areas of Artificial Intelligence
4 Logic, Language and Commonsense
5 Problem Solving and Building Systems
6 New Generation Computing and Collaboration
Analysis references
Bibliography
An annotated bibliography of Artificial Intelligence
Index
Subject and Contributor Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154367