Artificial Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121619640, 9780080527598

Artificial Intelligence

1st Edition

Editors: Margaret Boden
eBook ISBN: 9780080527598
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121619640
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th June 1996
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

A. Clark, Philosophical Foundations.

R. Inder, Planning and Problem Solving.

D. Partridge, Representation of Knowledge.

S. Russell, Machine Learning.

H. Barrow, Connectionism and Neural Networks.

J. Fox, Expert Systems and Theories of Knowledge.

D.C. Hogg, Machine Vision.

M. Steedman, Natural Language Processing.

M.A. Boden, Creativity.

M. Sharples, Human-Computer Interaction.

J.-A. Meyer, Artificial Life and the Animate Approach to Artificial Intelligence. Chapter References. Index.

Description

Artificial Intelligence is the study of how to build or program computers to enable them to do what minds can do. This volume discusses the ways in which computational ideas and computer modeling can aid our understanding of human and animal minds. Major theoretical approaches are outlined, as well as some promising recent developments. Fundamental philosophical questions are discussed along with topics such as: the differences between symbolic and connectionist AI, planning and problem solving, knowledge representation, learning, expert systems, vision, natural language, creativity, and human-computer interaction. This volume is suitable for any psychologist, philosopher, or computer scientist wanting to know the current state of the art in this area of cognitive science.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date account of how computational ideas and techniques are relevant to psychology
  • Includes discussions of "classical" (symbolic) AI, of connectionism (neural nets), of evolutionary programming, and of A-Life
  • Discusses a wide range of psychology from low-level vision to creativity

Readership

Advanced students, academics, and researchers in cognition, education, perception, artificial intelligence, computer science, and decision making.

Reviews

"An interesting collection of chapters on various topics within artificial intelligence--planning and problem solving, knowledge representation, learning, connectionism, expert systems, machine vision, natural language systems, robotics, creativity, and human-computer interaction. Major theoretical approaches are outlined and fundamental philosophical questions are discussed. Recommended for graduate students, professional researchers, and faculty (psychologists, philosphers,or computer scientists) interested in the current state of the art in artificial intelligence." --C. TAPPERT, United States Military Academy

About the Editors

Margaret Boden Editor

University of Sussex, Brighton, U.K.

