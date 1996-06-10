Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A. Clark, Philosophical Foundations.
R. Inder, Planning and Problem Solving.
D. Partridge, Representation of Knowledge.
S. Russell, Machine Learning.
H. Barrow, Connectionism and Neural Networks.
J. Fox, Expert Systems and Theories of Knowledge.
D.C. Hogg, Machine Vision.
M. Steedman, Natural Language Processing.
M.A. Boden, Creativity.
M. Sharples, Human-Computer Interaction.
J.-A. Meyer, Artificial Life and the Animate Approach to Artificial Intelligence. Chapter References. Index.
Description
Artificial Intelligence is the study of how to build or program computers to enable them to do what minds can do. This volume discusses the ways in which computational ideas and computer modeling can aid our understanding of human and animal minds. Major theoretical approaches are outlined, as well as some promising recent developments. Fundamental philosophical questions are discussed along with topics such as: the differences between symbolic and connectionist AI, planning and problem solving, knowledge representation, learning, expert systems, vision, natural language, creativity, and human-computer interaction. This volume is suitable for any psychologist, philosopher, or computer scientist wanting to know the current state of the art in this area of cognitive science.
Key Features
- Up-to-date account of how computational ideas and techniques are relevant to psychology
- Includes discussions of "classical" (symbolic) AI, of connectionism (neural nets), of evolutionary programming, and of A-Life
- Discusses a wide range of psychology from low-level vision to creativity
Readership
Advanced students, academics, and researchers in cognition, education, perception, artificial intelligence, computer science, and decision making.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 10th June 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527598
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121619640
Reviews
"An interesting collection of chapters on various topics within artificial intelligence--planning and problem solving, knowledge representation, learning, connectionism, expert systems, machine vision, natural language systems, robotics, creativity, and human-computer interaction. Major theoretical approaches are outlined and fundamental philosophical questions are discussed. Recommended for graduate students, professional researchers, and faculty (psychologists, philosphers,or computer scientists) interested in the current state of the art in artificial intelligence." --C. TAPPERT, United States Military Academy
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Margaret Boden Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sussex, Brighton, U.K.