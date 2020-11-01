Artificial Intelligence to Solve Pervasive Internet of Things Issues

Dr. Kaur is working as an Associate Professor Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Delhi Technological University, Delhi, India. She earned her Ph.D. degree in the area of Optical Communication from Panjab University, Chandigarh and her M.Tech. from PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh with distinction. Before joining Delhi Technological University she worked as Assistant Professor at Gautam Buddha University, Jaypee Institute of Information Technology University, Noida, U.P., India. Apart from this, she served as a Lecturer in Panjab University Chandigarh and PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh, India. Dr. Kaur has good teaching and research experience. She has also been nominated for various university level administrative profiles like research coordinator, member of examination team, member of admission team, program coordinator, time table coordinators, M.Tech. coordinators, member of anti ragging committee etc. She is also a life member of Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) and a member of the International Association of Engineers (IAENG). She served as a reviewer of some good conferences and journals like IEEE Transactions of Communication etc., and worked as advisory board members in national and international conferences. Dr. Kaur has also qualified MCSE and Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP). She has authored a book named Optical Communication at national level and contributed a book chapter entitled WiMAX Technology for Broadband Wireless Communication in Handbook of WiMAX “WiMAX Standards and Applications” (Volume III) of Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida published by CRC Press. She has been a topper throughout her academic career. Dr. Kaur is having the distinction of receiving a Gold medal by former president of India Late Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam for being the overall topper of the Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar by securing 82% marks. She has been awarded with a cash prize by Chief Minister of Punjab for becoming a state level topper in the diploma program. She has also been topper in her master program. Her biography is published in Who’s Who in Science and Technology, USA. Several technical sessions in national and international conferences had been chaired by Dr. Kaur and she delivered expert talks in FDP, workshops, national and international conferences. Two conferences have been organized by Dr. Kaur on the international levels, i.e. ICIAICT 2012 which was organized along with CSI, Noida Chapter and Second international conference (EPPICTM 2012) which was organized in collaboration with MTMI, USA, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, USA and Frostburg State University, USA at School of Information and Communication Technology, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, INDIA. Apart from teaching, she is guiding various research scholars in the areas of wireless and optical communication. She has also contributed more than 60 papers/articles in national/international journals and conferences.