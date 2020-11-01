Artificial Intelligence to Solve Pervasive Internet of Things Issues
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) is pivotal in increasing the performance of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and systems (i.e., sensors, actuators, and closed-circuit television or video surveillance systems). When these devices/systems are properly configured and implemented, AI can interact with other decentralized IoT devices and systems on the infrastructure. Artificial Intelligence to Solve Pervasive Internet of Things Issues contains two Parts. In the first Part, standards and technologies are highlighted. The second Part covers wide-ranging technology areas along with their applications and challenges, which also includes architectures, frameworks, applications, best practices, methods and techniques required for integrating AI to resolve IoT issues. These chapters also provide step-by-step measures, practices and solutions to tackle vital decision-making and practical issues affecting IoT technology, including autonomous devices and computerized systems. Such issues range from adopting, mitigating, maintaining, modernizing and protecting AI and IoT infrastructure components such as scalability, sustainability, latency, system decentralization and maintainability. The book enables readers to explore, discover and implement new solutions for integrating AI to solve IoT issues. Resolving these issues will help readers address many real-world applications in areas such as scientific research, healthcare, defense, aeronautics, engineering, social media, and many others.
Key Features
- Examines the development and application of Artificial Intelligence as applied to the Internet of Things
- Discusses intelligent techniques for the implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Internet of Things
- Prepared for researchers and specialists who are interested in the use and integration of IoT and Artificial Intelligence technologies
Readership
Biomedical engineers, computer/data scientists, researchers and software engineers in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and Internet of Things
Table of Contents
Part I
1. Introduction to AI and IOT
Introduction to AI and IOT
AI for smart data storage in cloud-based IOT applications
AI for software defined networking in cloud-based IOT applications
Intelligent algorithms for cloud-based IOT applications
Automated reasoning and inference for cloud-based IOT applications
2. Standards
Standards and protocol of AI and IOT
Legal and licensing issues and policies
New digital policies for IoT and AI in smart cities and smart organizations
3. Technologies
Knowledge representation in AI based IOT applications
Agent based algorithms for cloud-based IOT applications
Swarm Intelligence algorithms for cloud-based IOT applications
Machine learning for AI based IOT applications
Multi-agent systems for cloud-based IOT applications
Natural language processing for AI based IOT applications
Cognitive aspects of AI in cloud-based IOT applications
Intelligent interfaces for AI based IOT applications
Fuzzy systems for AI based IOT applications
Neural networks for AI based IOT applications
Nature Inspired algorithms for AI based IOT applications
Deep learning for cloud-based IOT applications
Heterogeneous memory systems design for AI in cloud-based IOT applications
Part II
4. Applications
Frameworks and models for IoT and AI application in cities or government organizations
The adoption, implementation and use of IoT and AI in local or central administration
IoT and AI infrastructures and their potential transformational impact on structure, governance, and processes of government
The role of IoT and AI in facilitating public participation and engagement
Hybrid Energy Efficient Intelligent Models using Artificial Intelligence in IoT for Industry
Innovative Deep Learning Architectures for Optimizing Time Series Computational Data in IoT
Nature-Inspired Smart AI Hybrid Systems for IoT Context-Aware Systems
Energy Efficient Hybrid IoT Systems for Ambient Living
5. Challenges
Challenges, barriers and drivers of IoT implementation in the local or national contexts
Privacy and security issues, and relevant policies concerning IoT or AI deployment
AI ethical considerations
Societal impact of AI
AI Security, Privacy and Trustworthiness
Public value, social implications and performance evaluation of IoT, AI and algorithms
6. Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185766
About the Editor
Gurjit Kaur
Dr. Kaur is working as an Associate Professor Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Delhi Technological University, Delhi, India. She earned her Ph.D. degree in the area of Optical Communication from Panjab University, Chandigarh and her M.Tech. from PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh with distinction. Before joining Delhi Technological University she worked as Assistant Professor at Gautam Buddha University, Jaypee Institute of Information Technology University, Noida, U.P., India. Apart from this, she served as a Lecturer in Panjab University Chandigarh and PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh, India. Dr. Kaur has good teaching and research experience. She has also been nominated for various university level administrative profiles like research coordinator, member of examination team, member of admission team, program coordinator, time table coordinators, M.Tech. coordinators, member of anti ragging committee etc. She is also a life member of Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) and a member of the International Association of Engineers (IAENG). She served as a reviewer of some good conferences and journals like IEEE Transactions of Communication etc., and worked as advisory board members in national and international conferences. Dr. Kaur has also qualified MCSE and Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP). She has authored a book named Optical Communication at national level and contributed a book chapter entitled WiMAX Technology for Broadband Wireless Communication in Handbook of WiMAX “WiMAX Standards and Applications” (Volume III) of Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida published by CRC Press. She has been a topper throughout her academic career. Dr. Kaur is having the distinction of receiving a Gold medal by former president of India Late Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam for being the overall topper of the Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar by securing 82% marks. She has been awarded with a cash prize by Chief Minister of Punjab for becoming a state level topper in the diploma program. She has also been topper in her master program. Her biography is published in Who’s Who in Science and Technology, USA. Several technical sessions in national and international conferences had been chaired by Dr. Kaur and she delivered expert talks in FDP, workshops, national and international conferences. Two conferences have been organized by Dr. Kaur on the international levels, i.e. ICIAICT 2012 which was organized along with CSI, Noida Chapter and Second international conference (EPPICTM 2012) which was organized in collaboration with MTMI, USA, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, USA and Frostburg State University, USA at School of Information and Communication Technology, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, INDIA. Apart from teaching, she is guiding various research scholars in the areas of wireless and optical communication. She has also contributed more than 60 papers/articles in national/international journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Delhi Technological University, Delhi, India
Pradeep Tomar
Dr. Tomar is working as Assistant Professor in the School of Information and Communication Technology, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, U.P., India since 2009. Dr. Tomar earned his Ph.D. from Department of Computer Science & Applications, M. D. University, Rohtak, Haryana, India. Before joining Gautam Buddha University, he worked as a Software Engineer in a multi-national company, Noida and lecturer in M. D. University, Rohtak, Haryana and Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, Haryana. Dr. Tomar has good teaching, research and software development experience as well as vast administrative experience at university level on various posts like research coordinator, examination coordinator, admission coordinator, programme coordinator, time table coordinators, proctor and hostel warden. Dr. Tomar is also a member of Computer Society of India (CSI), Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), International Association of Computer Science and Information Technology (IACSIT) and International Association of Engineers (IAENG). Dr. Tomar has qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) for Lecturership in Computer Applications in 2003, Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) in 2008, SUN Certified JAVA Programmer (SCJP) for the JAVA platform, standard edition 5.0 in 2008 and qualified the IBM Certified Database Associate - DB2 9 Fundamentals in 2010. Dr. Tomar has been awarded with Bharat Jyoti Award by India International Friendship Society in the field of Technology in 2012. He has been awarded for the Best Computer Faculty award by Govt. of Pondicherry and ASDF society. His biography is published in Who’s Who Reference Asia, Volume II. Several technical sessions in national and international conferences had been chaired by Dr. Tomar and he delivered expert talks at FDP, workshops, national and international conferences. Three conferences have been organized by Dr. Tomar: one national conference with COMMUNE group and two international conferences, in which one international ICIAICT 2012 was organized by CSI, Noida Chapter and second international conference 2012 EPPICTM was organized in collaboration with MTMI, USA, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, USA and Frostburg State University, USA at School of Information and Communication Technology, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, India. Apart from teaching, he is guiding various research scholars in the areas of Software Engineering. His major current research interest is in Component-Based Software Engineering. Two books “Teaching of Mathematics” and “Communication and Information Technology” at national levels have been authored by Dr. Tomar. He has also contributed more than 80 papers/articles in national/international journals and conferences. He served as a member of the editorial board and reviewer for various Journals and national/international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, School of Information and Communication Technology, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, U.P., India
Marcus Tanque
Dr. Tanque is a business and technology strategist with demonstrated qualifications and experience in operations research, technology policy advice-giving, information security & engineering strategies. Dr. Tanque’s expertise combines interdisciplinary areas of expertise ranging from traditional, advanced and emergent technologies. Marcus is a published technologist & practitioner and scholar with an in-depth knowledge spanning diverse IT governance/policy and strategic practices. His professional capacities incorporate both research and exploratory development areas. As an expert, he has consulted to public and private sector customers. His managerial and technical contributions entail complex mission-critical programs and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, business intelligence, cybersecurity solutions, internet of things, digital technologies, machine/deep learning, biometrics, policy management, blockchain, identity and access management, decentralized ledger systems, enterprise infrastructure & management, critical infrastructure systems and more. For many years, Dr. Tanque has supported wide-ranging enterprise mission-critical projects encompassing science and technology management. His demonstrated knowledge in diverse business and scientific domains involves IT engineering, program & project management, information security and assurance, natural language processing, autonomous & advanced database systems, information systems, cognitive science/informatics, cyber resilience, business intelligence, cybersecurity operations, risk management, cryptographic solutions, information management/security policy to name a few. His professional credentials comprise adaptive decision-making practices and refined managerial/technical dimensions and related advice-giving functions in support of combined customer’s requirements. Dr. Tanque’s natural flair includes fact-based organizational business pillars, steered through a mixture of operational activities in support of academia, government and industry. Marcus received a PhD in Information Technology with a dual specialization in Information Assurance and Security. He also holds an MS in Information Systems Engineering. He continues to serve as an editorial advisory board member and referee on several peer-reviewed publication forums world-wide. Presently, he works as an Independent Researcher, and Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Networks and Cybersecurity Programs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Researcher and Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Networks and Cybersecurity Programs
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.