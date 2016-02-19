Artificial Intelligence in Real-Time Control
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Clyne Castle, Swansea, UK, 21–23 September 1988
Description
Artificial Intelligence in Real-Time Control documents the proceedings of the IFAC Workshop held in Clyne Castle, Swansea, UK, 21-23 September 1988. It includes two keynote addresses that discussed architectural issues for expert systems in real-time control; the problem of representing knowledge and reasoning; and the problems encountered in obtaining such information. Other papers contained in these proceedings are representative of the major research bodies active throughout the world in the application of AI techniques in real-time control, although it was inevitable that a Europe-based conference would highlight the work of the European groups. While AI is clearly still in the process of establishing itself, it is undoubtedly a major new area of engineering endeavor. Practical experience is still relatively limited, and many of the results discussed at this event were obtained through simulation or, in a few cases, from reduced practical experience. The importance, though, lies in the fact that many countries are pouring extensive resources into the attempt to control difficult processes by using AI techniques. The wide cross section of interest was demonstrated by the fact that many diverse industries were represented at the workshop—ranging from power-systems control to telecommunications, and into the steel industry.
Table of Contents
Keynote Addresses
Architectural Issues for Expert Systems in Real-time Control
Representation of Real Knowledge for Real-time Use
Architecture Of Expert Systems For Real-Time Control
Knowledge-Based Real-Time Control
An Architecture for Expert System-based Feedback Control
Perspectives on the Use of Rule-based Control
Intelligent Alarm Handling
Knowledge Acquisition And Learning
Representation of Inexact Engineering Knowledge about Real-Time Systems
A Method of Automating the Knowledge Acquisition Task for Process Plant Expert Systems
The Knowledge-based Optimizing of Electronic Controllers
Expert Systems for Process Control Using Automatic Knowledge Acquisition
Process Control
An Expert System Shell Embedded in the Control System
Real-time Artificial Intelligence for Process Monitoring and Control
Blast Furnace Control by Artificial Intelligence
Adapting to Noise
Identification
An Expert System for Industrial Process Identification
An Expert System for System Identification
Knowledge Bases
The Knowledge Database Used in an Expert System Interface for Idpac
Knowledge-based Constraint Specification in the Development of Process Automation Systems
The "Descriptive Search" to Realize a Knowledge-based Retrieval of Reusable Project Results
Man Machine Interfaces
Design Issues and Knowledge Representations for Modern Control Room Interfaces
Knowledge-supported Generation of Control Room Pictures
Towards An "Intelligent" Editor of Industrial Control Views, Using Rules for Ergonomic Design
Robotic Control
A Knowledge-based Control Structure for Robotic Manipulators
Knowledge Based Fuzzy Motion Control of Autonomous Vehicles
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 158
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146898
About the Editor
M. G. Rodd
G. J. Suski
Affiliations and Expertise
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, California, USA