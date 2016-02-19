Artificial Intelligence in Real-Time Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080369372, 9781483146898

Artificial Intelligence in Real-Time Control

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Clyne Castle, Swansea, UK, 21–23 September 1988

Editors: M. G. Rodd G. J. Suski
eBook ISBN: 9781483146898
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 158
Description

Artificial Intelligence in Real-Time Control documents the proceedings of the IFAC Workshop held in Clyne Castle, Swansea, UK, 21-23 September 1988. It includes two keynote addresses that discussed architectural issues for expert systems in real-time control; the problem of representing knowledge and reasoning; and the problems encountered in obtaining such information. Other papers contained in these proceedings are representative of the major research bodies active throughout the world in the application of AI techniques in real-time control, although it was inevitable that a Europe-based conference would highlight the work of the European groups. While AI is clearly still in the process of establishing itself, it is undoubtedly a major new area of engineering endeavor. Practical experience is still relatively limited, and many of the results discussed at this event were obtained through simulation or, in a few cases, from reduced practical experience. The importance, though, lies in the fact that many countries are pouring extensive resources into the attempt to control difficult processes by using AI techniques. The wide cross section of interest was demonstrated by the fact that many diverse industries were represented at the workshop—ranging from power-systems control to telecommunications, and into the steel industry.

Table of Contents


Keynote Addresses

Architectural Issues for Expert Systems in Real-time Control

Representation of Real Knowledge for Real-time Use

Architecture Of Expert Systems For Real-Time Control

Knowledge-Based Real-Time Control

An Architecture for Expert System-based Feedback Control

Perspectives on the Use of Rule-based Control

Intelligent Alarm Handling

Knowledge Acquisition And Learning

Representation of Inexact Engineering Knowledge about Real-Time Systems

A Method of Automating the Knowledge Acquisition Task for Process Plant Expert Systems

The Knowledge-based Optimizing of Electronic Controllers

Expert Systems for Process Control Using Automatic Knowledge Acquisition

Process Control

An Expert System Shell Embedded in the Control System

Real-time Artificial Intelligence for Process Monitoring and Control

Blast Furnace Control by Artificial Intelligence

Adapting to Noise

Identification

An Expert System for Industrial Process Identification

An Expert System for System Identification

Knowledge Bases

The Knowledge Database Used in an Expert System Interface for Idpac

Knowledge-based Constraint Specification in the Development of Process Automation Systems

The "Descriptive Search" to Realize a Knowledge-based Retrieval of Reusable Project Results

Man Machine Interfaces

Design Issues and Knowledge Representations for Modern Control Room Interfaces

Knowledge-supported Generation of Control Room Pictures

Towards An "Intelligent" Editor of Industrial Control Views, Using Rules for Ergonomic Design

Robotic Control

A Knowledge-based Control Structure for Robotic Manipulators

Knowledge Based Fuzzy Motion Control of Autonomous Vehicles

Author Index


About the Editor

M. G. Rodd

G. J. Suski

Affiliations and Expertise

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, California, USA

