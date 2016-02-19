Artificial Intelligence in Real-Time Control 1991 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080416984, 9781483298108

Artificial Intelligence in Real-Time Control 1991

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 3rd IFAC Workshop, California, USA, 23-25 September 1991

Authors: M.G. Rodd G. J. Suski
eBook ISBN: 9781483298108
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 3rd July 1992
Page Count: 177
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
63.64
54.09
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: New Paradigms for AI in Real-Time Systems. Towards distributed real-time intelligence, I. M. Macleod & V. Lun. Artificial intelligence in hard real-time - a new paradigm needed? L. Motus. Intelligent Real-Time Control. DICE: a framework for intelligent real-time control, A. J. Krijgsman et al. Preprocessing inputs for adaptive critic control, D. L. Styer & V. Vemuri. Temporal Reasoning. Model-based diagnosis of complex systems: structuring and temporal reasoning, T. Hubner. Explicit clock temporal logic in constraint checking for real-time systems, S. Ramanna & J. F. Peters. Methodology. Planning for embedded systems: a real-time prospective, A. Bestavros. Further studies in AI augmented process control using the boxes methodology, D. W. Russell. Architectures, Tools and Techniques. Sequential function charts for knowledge-based, real-time applications, K-E. Arzen. Qualitative Reasoning. Model-based alarm analysis using MFM, J. E. Larsson. Structural estimation with the hybrid phenomena theory, E. A. Woods & J. G. Balchen. Applications. FLANEX - A Flow Line Analyzing Expert System, D. Wild et al. Applications of intelligent telerobotic control, C. J. Herget et al. Author Index. Keyword Index.

Description

This set of proceedings contains the most significant papers presented at the third IFAC Workshop on Artificial Intelligence in Real-time Control, which was held from September 23-25, 1991 in the USA. In this workshop, although there were still some "exotic" applications, a more practical view of the applications and limitations of current AI technology dominated the participants' discussions. With its resultant focus on reliability and safety considerations, the workshop posed as many questions as it answered. It provides an excellent mirror of the current state-of-the-art which these proceedings are intended to illustrate.

Readership

For systems and control engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
177
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298108

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M.G. Rodd Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wales, Swansea, UK

G. J. Suski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, California, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.