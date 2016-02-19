Artificial Intelligence in Real-Time Control 1991
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 3rd IFAC Workshop, California, USA, 23-25 September 1991
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: New Paradigms for AI in Real-Time Systems. Towards distributed real-time intelligence, I. M. Macleod & V. Lun. Artificial intelligence in hard real-time - a new paradigm needed? L. Motus. Intelligent Real-Time Control. DICE: a framework for intelligent real-time control, A. J. Krijgsman et al. Preprocessing inputs for adaptive critic control, D. L. Styer & V. Vemuri. Temporal Reasoning. Model-based diagnosis of complex systems: structuring and temporal reasoning, T. Hubner. Explicit clock temporal logic in constraint checking for real-time systems, S. Ramanna & J. F. Peters. Methodology. Planning for embedded systems: a real-time prospective, A. Bestavros. Further studies in AI augmented process control using the boxes methodology, D. W. Russell. Architectures, Tools and Techniques. Sequential function charts for knowledge-based, real-time applications, K-E. Arzen. Qualitative Reasoning. Model-based alarm analysis using MFM, J. E. Larsson. Structural estimation with the hybrid phenomena theory, E. A. Woods & J. G. Balchen. Applications. FLANEX - A Flow Line Analyzing Expert System, D. Wild et al. Applications of intelligent telerobotic control, C. J. Herget et al. Author Index. Keyword Index.
Description
This set of proceedings contains the most significant papers presented at the third IFAC Workshop on Artificial Intelligence in Real-time Control, which was held from September 23-25, 1991 in the USA. In this workshop, although there were still some "exotic" applications, a more practical view of the applications and limitations of current AI technology dominated the participants' discussions. With its resultant focus on reliability and safety considerations, the workshop posed as many questions as it answered. It provides an excellent mirror of the current state-of-the-art which these proceedings are intended to illustrate.
Readership
For systems and control engineers.
Details
- 177
- English
- © Pergamon 1992
- 3rd July 1992
- Pergamon
- 9781483298108
M.G. Rodd Author
University of Wales, Swansea, UK
G. J. Suski Author
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, California, USA